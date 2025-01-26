Wen Dania Hanatsheh comot for Israel prison dis week and she waka comot from bus enter crowd of Palestinians wey dey hail for Ramallah, di mata wey she see be like say she don see am before.

Afta almost five months for detention, na di second time di 22-year-old woman dey gain freedom as part of di agreement between Israel and Hamas to stop di Gaza war.

Hanatsheh dey happy say she don free again, but di joy dey mix with di pain of wetin don happen for Gaza, she tok. She still dey fear say dem fit arrest her again for future — na di kain feeling wey many people for her community sabi well well.

"Palestinian families dey ready anytime for arrest," na wetin Hanatsheh tok. She be one of di 90 women and young people wey Israel release for di first phase of di ceasefire agreement. "E dey be like say you no fit do anything to protect yourself."

Almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners go gain freedom as part of di deal to stop di six-week fight, release 33 hostages from Gaza, and allow fuel and aid to enter di area.

Hanatsheh first arrest happen for November 2023, just few weeks afta Israel invade Gaza afta Hamas attack. Dem release her few days later during one week ceasefire wey make hundreds of Palestinians gain freedom in exchange for almost half of di 250 hostages wey Hamas carry go Gaza.

Dem arrest her again for August, wen Israeli soldiers break enter her house use explosive, she tok.

She tok say dem no ever tell her why dem arrest her. Di list wey Israel justice ministry keep show say dem arrest Hanatsheh for "supporting terrorism," even though dem no ever charge her or carry her go court. She no belong to any militant group.

Di matter affect families

Hanatsheh story dey touch di heart of many Palestinians, because almost every family — for Gaza, West Bank, and East Jerusalem — get person wey don enter Israeli prison. Di thing don affect generations, reduce di number of people wey dey provide for family, and make pikin dem grow up without one or both parents for long time.

Since di war start 15 months ago, di number of Palestinians for Israeli prison don double reach more than 10,000. Dis number include people from Gaza and thousands wey dem arrest for West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Hamoked, one Israeli legal group.

Plenty prisoners no sabi why dem dey detain dem. Israel "administrative detention" policy allow dem hold people — like wetin dem do Hanatsheh — based on secret evidence, without public charge or court trial. Na only intelligence officers or judge dey know di accusation, na wetin Amjad Abu Asab, di head of di Prisoners' Parents Committee for Jerusalem, tok.

Under di ceasefire agreement, di Palestinians wey Israel release no fit dey arrest again for di same accusation, or return go prison to complete punishment for past "offense." Di prisoners no need sign any document before dem release dem.

Di condition for Palestinian prisoners don worsen since di Israel war for Gaza start. Former national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, brag say prison no go be "summer camp" again under him watch.

Some prisoners wey dem release dis week tok say dem no get enough food or medical care, and dem dey sleep for tight cells.

'Joy wey no get end'

For di first phase of di ceasefire, Israel, Hamas, and mediators from Qatar, US, and Egypt dey try reach agreement for di second phase, wey go make all di hostages wey still dey Gaza gain freedom in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, Israel withdrawal from Gaza, and "lasting peace."

Di second phase negotiation start on di sixteenth day of di ceasefire.

Amal Shujaeiah tok say she spend more than seven months for prison, as Israel accuse her of joining pro-Palestinian events for university and running podcast wey dey discuss di Gaza war.

For house, di 21-year-old woman dey smile wide as she hug her friends and family.

"Today I dey with my family and loved ones, joy wey no fit describe ... one moment of freedom wey make you forget di sadness."

