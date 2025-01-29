One plane don crash for di north of South Sudan, wey kill at least 20 people, and only one person survive, na wetin Unity State Minister for Information tok on Wednesday.

Di plane crash near di oil field for Unity State around 10:30 am local time (0830 GMT) shortly afta e take off go di capital, Juba.

"Di plane crash 500 metres away from di airport," Gatwech Bipal Both tok for phone. "21 people dey inside di plane. For now, na only one person survive."

Di survivor na South Sudanese engineer wey dey work for di oil field, dem don rush am go Bentiu State hospital, di minister tok.

E tok say di Ukrainian passenger plane, wey Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) charter and Light Air Services Aviation Company dey operate, dey on routine mission go di area.

"Di state government dey inside deep sorrow because of dis accident," e add, and e tok say dem go do investigation. "Even though some people dey predict say e fit be mechanical collision," e add, but e no give more details.

All di passengers na GPOC workers: 16 South Sudanese, two Chinese nationals, and one Indian, according to di manifest wey local authorities confirm.

Unreliable infrastructure

Pictures wey dem share for social media show di plane wey don scatter, e dey upside down for one field, and debris full di area. For some of di pictures — wey dem never verify independently — one body dey show from di wreckage.

South Sudan break away from di northern neighbour for 2011, but di country don dey face serious economic and political wahala since dat time.

Di country no get better transport infrastructure, and air accidents dey happen well well. Many times, dem dey blame di crashes on overloading or bad weather.

For 2021, five people die afta one cargo plane wey dey carry fuel for di UN World Food Programme crash near Juba.

Overloading of planes dey common for South Sudan, and dem believe say na wetin cause di 2015 crash of one Antonov plane for Juba wey kill 36 people.

For 2017, 37 people escape by miracle afta dia plane jam one fire truck for runway for Wau before e catch fire.