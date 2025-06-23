Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan don vex well-well for di deadly terrorist attack wey happen for Mar Elias Church for Damascus, di capital of Syria.

For one post wey im drop for X on Monday, im condemn di “wicked terrorist attack wey dem carry out for Mar Elias Church for Damascus.”

Erdogan send him condolence to di families of di pipo wey die, di Syrian government, and di people of Syria.

“I dey wish quick recovery to di pipo wey wound,” na wetin im add.

Erdogan still talk say di attack na to scatter di peace, security, and di way people dey live together for Syria and di whole region.

“For di face of dis bad terrorist act wey dey target Syria peace, internal stability, and di culture of living together, we dey stand gidigba with di Syrian pipo and government,” na wetin im talk, as im still show say Ankara dey support Syria effort to fight terrorism.

“We no go ever allow our neighbour and brother Syria, wey for di first time in years, dey look di future with hope, to fall back into wahala through di hand of proxy terrorist organisations,” na wetin im yarn.

“Türkiye go continue to support di Syrian government fight against terrorism,” im conclude.

One suicide bomber from di Daesh terror group open fire on Sunday inside di church for east Damascus before e blow himself up, kill at least 20 pipo and wound 52 odas, na wetin di Syrian Health Ministry talk.

Di incident happen just few weeks after Syria interior ministry announce say dem uncover Daesh cells for rural Damascus on May 26. For di raid, authorities talk say dem seize light- and medium-sized weapons.

Since di fall of di Assad regime, Syria security services don dey pursue pipo wey dem accuse say dem dey involved for crimes, human rights violations, and terrorism-related activities.

Bashar al Assad, wey don rule Syria for almost 25 years, run go Russia for December, wey end di Baath Party regime wey don dey power since 1963.

Ahmed Al Sharaa, wey lead anti-regime forces to comot Assad, na dem declare as president for January for one transitional period.