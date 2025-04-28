Di Catholic cardinals for di world gather on Monday for di first time afta Pope Francis burial, to tok about wen dem go fit enter secret conclave to choose di next leader of di global Church.

Dem fit announce any decision around mid-day (1000 GMT). Di conclave no go start before May 6.

Di Sistine Chapel, wey dem dey use for conclave since di 16th century, no open for tourists on Monday so dem fit prepare di place for di vote. Di last two conclaves, for 2005 and 2013, na only two days dem take finish am.

But Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius tok say dis conclave fit take longer time because many of di cardinals wey Pope Francis appoint never sabi each other before.

Francis bin dey focus to appoint cardinals from places wey never get cardinals before, like Myanmar, Haiti, and Rwanda. "We no sabi each other," Arborelius tok. Him be one of di about 135 cardinals wey dey under di age of 80 wey go enter di conclave.

Francis, wey be pope since 2013, die at di age of 88 on April 21. Him burial wey happen on Saturday and di procession wey pass through Rome to him burial place for di Basilica of St Mary Major attract crowd wey dem estimate reach more than 400,000 people.

German Cardinal Walter Kasper tok for La Repubblica newspaper say di plenty people wey mourn Francis show say Catholics wan make di next pope continue di reform style wey Francis bring.

Francis, wey be di first pope from Latin America, try open di Church to new tok-tok. E allow debate on mata like ordain women as clergy.

"Di People of God don vote with dia leg," Kasper tok. Kasper, wey be 92 years old, no go join di conclave. "I dey sure say we gatz continue for di road wey Francis don start." But some conservative cardinals go surely push back and dem go wan make di next pope bring back di old traditions and stop Francis vision of inclusive Church.