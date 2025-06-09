President Donald Trump don sign new travel ban wey go affect pipo from 12 countries, mostly African and Middle Eastern, wey wan enter US. Dis ban go start on Monday, and e dey happen as tension dey rise over di president immigration policy.

Di new law wey Trump sign on Wednesday go affect pipo from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. E also add extra restrictions for people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela wey dey outside US and no get valid visa.

Di ban no go cancel visa wey dem don already give pipo from di affected countries, according to wetin US diplomatic missions talk on Friday. But if person no meet di small criteria wey fit exempt dem from di ban, dem go reject di person application from Monday.

One Haitian-American woman, Elvanise Louis-Juste, wey dey Newark airport for New Jersey on Sunday dey wait for flight go Florida, talk say di ban dey pain her. She talk say many Haitians dey try escape di wahala and violence for dia country. “I get family for Haiti, so e dey pain me to see and hear dis kind thing,” Louis-Juste, wey be 23 years old, talk. “I no think say e good at all. E dey very upsetting.”

Immigration experts talk say di new ban dey focus on di visa application process to avoid court wahala. Dem say e dey more planned pass di first executive order wey Trump do for him first term wey ban mostly Muslim countries.

For one video wey Trump post on Wednesday, he talk say di countries wey dem ban get people wey fit cause “terrorism-related” and “public-safety” wahala, and some fit overstay dia visa. He also talk say some of di countries no dey do proper screening and vetting or dem no dey gree collect dia citizens back.

Trump findings dey base on one Homeland Security report wey dey talk about tourists, business pipo, and students wey overstay dia visa. Di report dey point out countries wey get high percentage of people wey no go back after dia visa expire.

Trump also link di new ban to one terrorist attack for Boulder, Colorado, wey he say show di danger wey dey from visitors wey overstay dia visa. Di man wey dem charge for di attack na from Egypt, but Egypt no dey di list of countries wey Trump ban. US officials talk say di man overstay him tourist visa.

Groups wey dey help refugees don condemn di ban sharp sharp. Abby Maxman, wey be president of Oxfam America, talk say, “Dis policy no be about national security — e dey about causing division and painting bad picture of communities wey dey look for safety and better life for US.”

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro government also condemn di ban. Dem talk say e be like “stigmatization and criminalisation campaign” against Venezuelans.