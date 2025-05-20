WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Di first security summit for Africa don open
Rwandan President Kagame tell African leaders for di security conference say outsourcing security don fail and now local solutions must take priority.
Di first security summit for Africa don open
Kagame dey call for alignment of political will and technical skill. / Reuters
20 Me 2025

Di first International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) start on Monday for Rwanda capital, Kigali. President Paul Kagame talk say di forum dey “long overdue” and e call for African-led solutions to di continent security wahala.

As e dey talk for di opening ceremony, Kagame yarn say Africa future “no fit dey outsourced” and e emphasize di importance of make di continent take responsibility for dia own peace and stability.

E talk say African security don dey treated as “burden wey other people dey manage,” and many times dem no dey involve di region well or understand di local context.

“Dis kain approach no deliver for Africa or di world,” na wetin e talk.

Kagame describe di forum as one “deliberate effort to change both di narrative and di substance” of how Africa dey take part for global security discussions.

E encourage African countries to act as credible and capable partners to solve security issues, and e warn say if dem neglect dis responsibility, “e go allow others to step in, wey fit make dem lose credibility and control.”

Kagame call for stronger regional institutions like di African Union and di Peace and Security Council to lead di management of di continent shared security priorities.

“Di key to solve security wahala dey for our ability to create our own solutions,” na wetin e talk. E add say di conference suppose align political will with technical expertise and national interest with continental priorities.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us