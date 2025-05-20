Di first International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) start on Monday for Rwanda capital, Kigali. President Paul Kagame talk say di forum dey “long overdue” and e call for African-led solutions to di continent security wahala.

As e dey talk for di opening ceremony, Kagame yarn say Africa future “no fit dey outsourced” and e emphasize di importance of make di continent take responsibility for dia own peace and stability.

E talk say African security don dey treated as “burden wey other people dey manage,” and many times dem no dey involve di region well or understand di local context.

“Dis kain approach no deliver for Africa or di world,” na wetin e talk.

Kagame describe di forum as one “deliberate effort to change both di narrative and di substance” of how Africa dey take part for global security discussions.

E encourage African countries to act as credible and capable partners to solve security issues, and e warn say if dem neglect dis responsibility, “e go allow others to step in, wey fit make dem lose credibility and control.”

Kagame call for stronger regional institutions like di African Union and di Peace and Security Council to lead di management of di continent shared security priorities.

“Di key to solve security wahala dey for our ability to create our own solutions,” na wetin e talk. E add say di conference suppose align political will with technical expertise and national interest with continental priorities.