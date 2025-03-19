Mahmoud Khalil, wey be pro-Palestine activist and US resident, don write im first letter from detention for Louisiana. Dem bin arrest am last Spring for Columbia University because of im Gaza activism. For di letter, Khalil talk say di arrest na direct result of free speech and e show di power wey Students Spring get to change public opinion for di liberation of Palestine.

"I be political prisoner. I dey write una from one detention center for Louisiana where I dey wake up to cold morning and spend long day dey see di quiet injustice wey dey happen to plenty people wey no get di protection of law," Khalil start im letter, wey dem dictate from di Louisiana immigration lockup and release by im lawyer.

"Who get di right to get rights?" na wetin Khalil ask.

Dem arrest Khalil on March 8 by Homeland Security agents, wey e talk say dem no show warrant. Di arrest na because of im activism for Gaza as Israel dey attack di blockaded enclave. President Donald Trump hail di arrest and talk say na di "first of many," but thousands of people protest di detention and demand make dem release am.

For di letter, Khalil talk say di only thing wey dey im mind when dem arrest am na im pregnant wife, wey di agents threaten to arrest because she no wan leave im side.

"DHS (Department of Homeland Security) no tell me anything for hours — I no sabi why dem arrest me or if dem wan deport me sharp-sharp," Khalil talk.

E still talk say dem transfer am from 26 Federal Plaza go another place for New Jersey, where e sleep for ground and dem no gree give am blanket even when e ask.

Gaza wahala

Khalil don still talk about di wahala wey Gaza dey face. E talk say dem arrest am because e dey use im free speech to talk against wetin e call Israel genocide.

"My arrest na because I dey use my right to free speech to talk for free Palestine and make dem stop di genocide for Gaza, wey don start again Monday night," e talk, as e refer to di Israeli attack for di blockaded enclave.

"As di January ceasefire don break, parents for Gaza dey bury pikin for small shroud, and families dey decide between hunger, displacement, and bomb."

Khalil compare im situation to di way Israel dey use administrative arrest (wey mean arrest without charge or trial) to deny Palestinians their rights.

"I dey think of Omar Khatib, wey dem arrest without charge or trial as e dey return from travel. I dey think of Gaza hospital director and pediatrician Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, wey Israeli military carry go on December 27 and e still dey for Israeli torture camp till today," Khalil talk.

To free oppressors from hate

Khalil talk say e always believe say e get duty to free di people wey dey oppress am from hate and fear, no be just to free imself from dem.

"My unjust detention dey show di anti-Palestinian racism wey di Biden and Trump administration don show for di past 16 months as US dey supply Israel weapons to kill Palestinians and dey block international intervention," e talk.

"For decades, anti-Palestinian racism don dey push di US to expand laws and practices wey dem dey use to violently suppress Palestinians, Arab Americans, and other communities. Na why dem dey target me."

As e dey wait legal decision, e accuse former Columbia University president Minouche Shafik, interim president Katrina Armstrong and Dean Yarhi-Milo, say dem help US authorities target am.

But e talk say di arrest dey show di power wey students get to change public opinion.

"Students don always dey forefront of change," e talk.

E warn say Trump no go hold back against others, say Visa-holders, green-card carriers and citizens go dey targeted because of their political background.

"For di weeks wey dey come, students, advocates, and elected officials must join hand to defend di right to protest for Palestine. Wetin dey at stake no be just our voice, but di fundamental civil liberties of everybody," e warn.

"I dey hope say I go free to see di birth of my first pikin, even as I sabi say dis moment pass my own personal situation."