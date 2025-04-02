China don send im army, navy, air force and rocket people go surround Taiwan for big-big military exercise wey dem say na to practice how dem go take block and attack di island. Taiwan sef don respond by sending dia own aircraft, ships and missile systems for ground.

For Tuesday, China talk say di exercise na to warn and threaten wetin dem dey call 'separatists' for Taiwan side.

Di exercise involve plenty tins like sea-air combat practice, how to control everywhere, attack targets for sea and land, and how to block important areas, according to Senior Colonel Shi Yi, wey be China military Eastern Theater Command spokesman.

China military share one video for Weibo wey show weapons and cartoon of Sun Wukong, dat Monkey King wey dey Chinese story. For di end of di video, dem show how dem go take mark targets for Taiwan with satellite, den show plenty rocket explosion with many Monkey Kings dey fight one big frog monster.

Taiwan no dey sleep too. Dem don send dia own aircraft and ships go monitor wetin dey happen, and dem don put missile systems for ground. Dem say na China be di biggest wahala maker for world.

All dis dey happen after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth talk for Japan say America go make sure say peace dey for Taiwan Strait, and e call China 'aggressive'.

Di whole kasala start since Taiwan new oga Lai enter office for May 2024. E don dey call China 'enemy' and e wan fight wetin e call Chinese spy work for Taiwan.

Di matter between China and Taiwan don dey since 1949 wen Chiang Kai-shek people run go Taiwan after dem lose civil war give Mao Zedong communist people. Taiwan dey see demself as dia own country but dem never officially declare am because China no go gree at all.

Na only 11 countries plus Vatican dey recognize Taiwan as country. Di matter fit cause serious wahala between China and America, wey be Taiwan main security partner.