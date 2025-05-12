At least 23 people don die for Benue State afta gunmen attack di area, and many pipo injure, one official tok on Sunday.

Ray Anumve, wey be official for Kwande Local Government Area, tok for one interview wit local newspaper say Fulani herdsmen, wey dey do livestock farming, na dem attack di villages for di area.

Anumve confirm say 23 people don die, including pikin dem. E still tok say di attackers burn plenty houses and carry di villagers' food waka.

For Benue, di mata of Fulani herders and di farming communities dey always cause wahala wey dey lead to violence from time to time.

According to AFP, one Red Cross officer tok say di attack happen for four different villages on Saturday night.

“Reports wey we gather from di field don confirm say at least 23 people don die for di different attacks,” di Red Cross secretary for Benue State, Anthony Abah, tok give AFP.

E explain say eight people die for Ukum, nine for nearby Logo, three each for Guma and Kwande. E still add say many people injure.

One police spokeswoman tok say she no sabi about di attacks. Cephas Kangeh, wey be retired general manager for state electricity company, wey just relocate go im village near one of di affected areas, tok give AFP say e hear say three people die, including one couple wey dem ambush as dem dey ride motorcycle. Di herdsmen carry di motorcycle waka.

E still mention say Chinese pipo dey mine gold for di area, but di attacks no happen near di mining sites. “E dey confuse why dem dey always attack di indigenous pipo, injure dem... but dem never attack di Chinese miners wey dey operate for di area,” Kangeh tok.

Some of di recent attacks happen for areas wey dem don attack before, just small over one month ago, wey kill at least 56 people. As many of di herders na Muslim Fulani and di farmers na Christian, di attacks for Nigeria Middle Belt dey sometimes carry religious or ethnic wahala join.

Two attacks wey unknown gunmen do earlier for April for Plateau State kill more than 100 people. For di Middle Belt, including Benue, di land wey farmers and herders dey use dey under pressure because of climate change and human expansion, wey dey cause deadly fight for di small space wey remain.