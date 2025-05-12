WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
At least 23 pipo die for attacks inside Nigeria
Plenty oda pipo injure as Fulani herdsmen allegedly set fire for house, steal food supply.
At least 23 pipo die for attacks inside Nigeria
FILE PHOTO: For decades farming communities and herdsmen dey get kata kata for Nigeria / AP
12 Me 2025

At least 23 people don die for Benue State afta gunmen attack di area, and many pipo injure, one official tok on Sunday.

Ray Anumve, wey be official for Kwande Local Government Area, tok for one interview wit local newspaper say Fulani herdsmen, wey dey do livestock farming, na dem attack di villages for di area.

Anumve confirm say 23 people don die, including pikin dem. E still tok say di attackers burn plenty houses and carry di villagers' food waka.

For Benue, di mata of Fulani herders and di farming communities dey always cause wahala wey dey lead to violence from time to time.

According to AFP, one Red Cross officer tok say di attack happen for four different villages on Saturday night.

“Reports wey we gather from di field don confirm say at least 23 people don die for di different attacks,” di Red Cross secretary for Benue State, Anthony Abah, tok give AFP.

E explain say eight people die for Ukum, nine for nearby Logo, three each for Guma and Kwande. E still add say many people injure.

One police spokeswoman tok say she no sabi about di attacks. Cephas Kangeh, wey be retired general manager for state electricity company, wey just relocate go im village near one of di affected areas, tok give AFP say e hear say three people die, including one couple wey dem ambush as dem dey ride motorcycle. Di herdsmen carry di motorcycle waka.

E still mention say Chinese pipo dey mine gold for di area, but di attacks no happen near di mining sites. “E dey confuse why dem dey always attack di indigenous pipo, injure dem... but dem never attack di Chinese miners wey dey operate for di area,” Kangeh tok.

Some of di recent attacks happen for areas wey dem don attack before, just small over one month ago, wey kill at least 56 people. As many of di herders na Muslim Fulani and di farmers na Christian, di attacks for Nigeria Middle Belt dey sometimes carry religious or ethnic wahala join.

Two attacks wey unknown gunmen do earlier for April for Plateau State kill more than 100 people. For di Middle Belt, including Benue, di land wey farmers and herders dey use dey under pressure because of climate change and human expansion, wey dey cause deadly fight for di small space wey remain.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us