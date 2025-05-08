Mental health pipo don dey talk since say social media dey affect how young pikin dem dey see demself, especially for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok wey dey make money from di insecurity of di people wey dey use am, particularly minors.

For March, di mata come serious pass as one former Facebook oga, Sarah Wynn-Williams, talk for her book say di company sabi track teenage girls wey dey delete dem selfies, and dem go use dat one take target dem with beauty adverts.

Wynn-Williams, wey be lawyer and diplomat from New Zealand, work as Facebook public policy director between 2011 and 2017. For her book Careless People, she talk say di way dem dey use di insecurity of young people no be mistake, but na di way di system dey work. She explain say dem dey use emotional profiling and di way people dey behave to show dem adverts wey dey focus on beauty anytime dem dey feel bad about demself.

According to Wynn-Williams, Facebook sabi when teenage girls dey delete dem photos, and dem dey see am as sign say di person no get confidence. Na dat time dem go begin show di person beauty adverts.

She write for her book say, "Di kain monitoring and way dem dey use young people low self-esteem take make money dey like say na di dystopian future wey Facebook critics don dey warn us about."

Wynn-Williams don also carry 78-page complaint go US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Di book don turn New York Times best-seller and e still dey sell well for UK, even though Meta dey try stop di book from spreading.

Di allegations no end dia.

For 2017, one investigation by The Australian show say Facebook dey tell advertisers say dem fit know when young people dey feel "worthless," "defeated," or "like failure."

Wynn-Williams talk say di psychological metrics no be just theory — dem dey use am well well for ad-targeting, especially for Instagram, wey people sabi say e dey affect teen mental health.

Meta, wey before na Facebook, no gree talk directly about di allegations. Instead, dem point media people go one blog post wey dem write for 2017.

For dat statement, dem deny say dem dey target people based on how dem dey feel. Dem talk say di analysis wey The Australian mention na to help marketers understand how people dey express demself, and di data na anonymous and general.

But di book show say di internal work wey dem do and di way dem dey develop product no match wetin Meta dey talk. Wynn-Williams write say Facebook privacy division sabi wetin dey happen and even help build tools wey advertisers fit use to get behavioural insights without direct monitoring from di company.

Wynn-Williams, wey talk say Meta don threaten legal action to stop her book promotion, insist say di matter need transparency.

"Facebook no just care about di harm," she write. "Dem design di system to depend on am."