WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
OpenAI launch di newest agent of ChatGPT
According to OpenAI, "deep research" fit to find, analyze, and process hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report in "dozens of minutes compared to what would take a human many hours".
open AI / AP
4 Februwari 2025

Di generative AI big oga, OpenAI, don launch one new artificial intelligence tool wey dem call “deep research”. Di company talk say di tool fit do multi-stage research for internet to handle complex tasks.

“Today, we dey launch our next agent wey go fit do di work for you by itself – deep research,” OpenAI write for X on Sunday.

Deep research dey powered by one version of di upcoming OpenAI o3 model, wey dem don optimize for web browsing and data analysis.

Users go just need to give wetin dem dey call prompt, and OpenAI chatbot, ChatGPT, go find, analyze, and process plenty online sources like text, pictures, and PDF dem to create one better report wey be like wetin research analyst go do, na wetin OpenAI talk.

“E go fit achieve for few minutes wetin human being go take many hours do,” OpenAI claim.

“Deep research na for people wey dey work seriously with knowledge for areas like finance, science, politics, and engineering, wey need solid and reliable research,” dem add.

Early wahala

OpenAI still talk say deep research dey for early stage and e get some limitations.

“E fit struggle to sabi di difference between correct information and rumor, and e still dey show weakness for wetin dem dey call confidence calibration, wey mean say e no dey always fit express uncertainty well,” di tech company talk.

“Deep research” don dey available from Sunday for di web version of ChatGPT, and dem go roll am out for mobile and desktop apps by February, OpenAI announce.

Deep research na di second AI agent wey OpenAI don launch dis year, after di company introduce Operator for January, wey fit do different tasks like to create to-do lists or help plan holiday.

