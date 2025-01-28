WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
AI fit identify women wey get high risk of breast cancer — study
AI fit use make early detection of breast cancer, to reduce cost and better target di population wey dey at-risk, di Norwegian Institute of Public Health tok.
AI fit identify women wey get high risk of breast cancer — study
A radiologist is seen using a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer. / AP
28 Jenuwari 2025

Artificial intelligence don show say e fit sabi identify women wey get high risk to get breast cancer many years before dem diagnose am, na wetin Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) yarn on Tuesday.

Five researchers from FHI, University of California, and University of Washington use one AI programme wey dem fit buy for market to check mammographies of 116,495 women wey join one Norwegian detection programme between 2004 and 2018.

For di whole study, 1,607 women later get breast cancer.

Di algorithm fit predict which women get higher chance to get breast cancer, and e even fit show which breast dey at risk, four to six years before dem diagnose di cancer.

"We notice say di breast wey later get cancer get AI score wey high pass di other breast by almost double," na wetin Solveig Hofvind, wey dey head di detection programme and di AI project, talk.

"Di study show say di AI algorithms wey dey market already fit help us create better detection programmes wey go fit focus on each person need," she add.

FHI talk say AI fit help detect breast cancer early, reduce cost, and focus better on people wey get high risk.

According to World Health Organization, 670,000 women die from breast cancer for 2022, and na di most common cancer wey dey affect women for many countries.

Di study dey for Journal of the American Medical Association Network, wey dey publish plenty big medical journals.

Di Norwegian detection programme also start one project last year wey involve 140,000 women to check whether AI fit work as radiologists or even do pass dem to diagnose cancer cases.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us