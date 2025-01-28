Artificial intelligence don show say e fit sabi identify women wey get high risk to get breast cancer many years before dem diagnose am, na wetin Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) yarn on Tuesday.

Five researchers from FHI, University of California, and University of Washington use one AI programme wey dem fit buy for market to check mammographies of 116,495 women wey join one Norwegian detection programme between 2004 and 2018.

For di whole study, 1,607 women later get breast cancer.

Di algorithm fit predict which women get higher chance to get breast cancer, and e even fit show which breast dey at risk, four to six years before dem diagnose di cancer.

"We notice say di breast wey later get cancer get AI score wey high pass di other breast by almost double," na wetin Solveig Hofvind, wey dey head di detection programme and di AI project, talk.

"Di study show say di AI algorithms wey dey market already fit help us create better detection programmes wey go fit focus on each person need," she add.

FHI talk say AI fit help detect breast cancer early, reduce cost, and focus better on people wey get high risk.

According to World Health Organization, 670,000 women die from breast cancer for 2022, and na di most common cancer wey dey affect women for many countries.

Di study dey for Journal of the American Medical Association Network, wey dey publish plenty big medical journals.

Di Norwegian detection programme also start one project last year wey involve 140,000 women to check whether AI fit work as radiologists or even do pass dem to diagnose cancer cases.