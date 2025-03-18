Shares for Chinese EV company BYD don rise to di highest level afta dem show new battery technology wey fit charge motor di same time e go take fill petrol car.

Di company tok on Tuesday say di battery and charging system, wey dem call "Super e-Platform", fit reach speed of 1,000 kW. Dis one mean say di car fit waka up to 470 kilometres (292 miles) afta dem plug am for just five minutes.

BYD founder, Wang Chuanfu, tok say di new technology wan "solve di wahala of charging anxiety" wey people dey face.

"Our goal na to make di time wey e go take charge electric motor short like di time wey e go take refuel petrol motor," na wetin im tok for di launch wey happen Monday night.

BYD shares wey dem list for Hong Kong rise more than six percent on Tuesday morning before e drop small.

Dis announcement don put BYD ahead of Tesla, wey di Superchargers fit charge only up to 500 kW.

BYD also show di Super e-Platform with two new EV models: di Han L sedan and di Tang L SUV, wey go be di first motors to use di system.

Di Shenzhen-based company plan to build more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations for di whole country to support di new technology.

Dis expansion dey follow di big growth wey dem don see, as February sales rise 161 percent to more than 318,000 electric motors.

Meanwhile, Tesla sales for China drop 49 percent for di same time.

For another news, on Tuesday, Chinese EV maker Nio tok say dem don sign deal with battery company CATL to work together for battery swap network for passenger cars.

Battery swapping dey give another option for people wey no wan wait for ultra-fast charging, but di infrastructure and standardisation still be big wahala.

Di new deal go make CATL invest up to $346 million (2.5 billion yuan) for Nio battery swap network.

Di Chinese electric motor market don grow well well for recent years, but competition among di local car makers dey very strong.

XPeng, another Chinese EV maker, tok on Tuesday say dem dey expect deliveries to rise more than 300 percent year-on-year for di first quarter of 2025, to about 91,000 to 93,000 motors.

Dis one go match di 91,000 deliveries wey dem see for di last three months of 2024, based on di quarterly and full-year financial results wey dem publish online.

XPeng total revenue for last year rise 33 percent compared to 2023, reach $5.6 billion.