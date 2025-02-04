South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa don yarn wit Elon Musk about di matter of fake tori wey dem dey spread about South Africa, di presidency tok on Tuesday. Dis one happen afta US President Donald Trump tok say im go stop di aid wey dem dey give di kontri because of di land reform policy.

Trump for Sunday accuse South Africa say dem dey collect land and dey treat "some kind people" bad. Ramaphosa reply on Monday say di government neva collect any land and di policy na to make sure say everybody fit get equal access to land.

South African-born billionaire, Elon Musk, wey dey close to Trump, join di matter on Monday. Im post for X say South Africa get "openly racist ownership laws" and suggest say na white people dey suffer pass.

Di presidency tok for X say Ramaphosa and Musk don discuss "di matter of fake tori and di way dem dey twist facts" about South Africa. Dem add say di President don tok again about di values wey dey South Africa constitution, like respect for rule of law, justice, fairness, and equality, but dem no give more details.

Apartheid wahala

Trump vex afta Ramaphosa last month sign di Expropriation Bill into law, wey replace di Expropriation Act of 1975 wey dem dey use before democracy. South Africa don tok say di 1913 Natives Land Act make plenty Black families lose dia land by force. Apartheid policy dey until 1990, and South Africa do dia first multi-racial election for 1994.

Di new law explain how government fit take land for public interest for different purposes. Di matter don turn to big talk for di right-wing people, as people like Musk and far-right journalist Katie Hopkins dey defend white landowners.

Musk, wey dem born for Pretoria on June 28, 1971, get engineer papa and Canadian-born model mama before im comot South Africa when im still dey young. Hopkins self bin get wahala for South Africa as dem seize her passport because dem accuse her say she dey spread racial hate.

Trump tok say US go stop all di money wey dem dey give South Africa until dem do proper investigation for di matter. Ramaphosa office reply say South Africa na "constitutional democracy wey dey follow rule of law, justice, and equality." Dem also clarify say di only money wey South Africa dey collect from US na for HIV/AIDS prevention.