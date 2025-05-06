Israeli Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, for late Monday talk say dem suppose bomb Gaza food warehouse and make dem starve di people for Gaza. Dis na di latest strong tok wey don come from Israeli leaders against Gaza, wey dey suffer di ongoing wahala wey dem dey call genocide.

Di minister tok for Israeli Channel 7 say, "E no get wahala if we bomb Hamas food reserve. Dem need to starve. If civilians dey fear for dia life, make dem follow di emigration plan."

Eliyahu still add say, "Di moment wey e go hard for dem, e go still hard for Hamas. E no get wahala to bomb Hamas fuel and food reserve." Di minister na member of di extremist Jewish Strength (Otzma Yehudit) party, wey National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir dey lead.

Eliyahu still tok say to allow aid enter Gaza no follow "Jewish ethics," as e claim say dem no suppose "feed people wey dey fight dem." E add say, "When life go hard for civilians, e go still hard for Hamas."

For November 2023, Eliyahu wey dey always tok strong against Palestinians, don suggest say to drop nuclear bomb for Gaza fit be "one option."

On Monday, Ben-Gvir still insist say make dem starve Palestinians for Gaza as part of di ongoing war. According to Israel Channel 14, Ben-Gvir tok say, "di only aid wey suppose enter Gaza na for voluntary migration purpose," wey mean say dem wan use dis war take push di indigenous people comot from dia land.

US former President Donald Trump don dey tok before say make dem "take over" Gaza and resettle di people to turn di place to tourist destination. But di Arab world and many other countries don reject di plan, as dem tok say e be like ethnic cleansing.

Israeli estimate show say 59 captives still dey Gaza, and dem believe say 24 dey alive. Meanwhile, more than 9,500 Palestinians dey prison for Israel under hard condition, wey include report of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organisations.

Since October 2023, more than 52,500 Palestinians don die for Gaza as di Israeli attack dey continue, and most of dem na women and children. Di International Criminal Court don issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem dey fight for Gaza.