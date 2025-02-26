WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump dey push to replace foreign investor visa with $5M 'Gold Card'
Trump say say di card wey worth $5 million go give green card privileges and go put investors ontop road to US citizenship.
#NTC56 : Trump bin promise to make US citizenship tight work for pipo wey want am / AFP
26 Februwari 2025

US President Donald Trump don talk say im wan change di visa programme wey foreign investors dey use to somtin wey dem go call "Gold Card," wey person fit buy for $5 million to get American citizenship.

Trump yarn dis one on Tuesday, say di "EB-5" immigrant investor visa programme, wey dey allow foreign investors wey fit put big money for US business wey go create or keep jobs, go soon change to di "Gold Card."

Di EB-5 programme dey give "green cards" to foreigners wey promise to invest for US businesses. Trump talk say, "We go dey sell gold card. Di price for di card go be about $5 million."

E still add say, "Di card go give you green card privileges plus e go be one way to get (American) citizenship, and rich people go dey enter our country by buying dis card." Trump talk say dem go release di full details about di plan in two weeks.

When dem ask Trump whether Russian oligarchs fit qualify for di Gold Card, e talk say, "E fit happen. Hey, I sabi some Russian oligarchs wey be very nice people."

Even though na Congress dey decide who fit qualify for citizenship, Trump talk say di "Gold Card" no go need Congress approval.

Di EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, wey US Citizenship and Immigration Services dey manage, na Congress create am for 1990 to "help US economy grow through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors," na wetin di USCIS website talk.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick talk say, "Di EB-5 programme ... e full with nonsense, fake things and fraud, and e be one cheap way to get green card. So di president talk say, instead of dis kain ridiculous EB-5 programme, we go end am. We go replace am with di Trump gold card."

Di EB-5 investor visa dey give Green Card to people wey invest minimum of $800,000 for US business wey go create at least 10 jobs for US citizens.

About 8,000 people collect investor visas for di 12-month period wey end for September 30, 2022, according to di Homeland Security Department Yearbook of Immigration Statistics. Di Congressional Research Service talk for 2021 say di EB-5 visas get risk of fraud, including whether di money wey dem take invest na legal one.

