Police don arrest one suspect afta one Muslim woman bin suffer attack for one public library near Toronto, Canada. Di attacker try set di woman hijab on fire, na wetin police tok on Sunday.

“Di woman bin dey study for di library when one unknown woman waka come meet am,” Durham Regional Police tok for dia statement. “Di woman begin shout bad bad words for di victim head and dey throw tins for her head.”

“Di suspect later try remove di victim hijab, as she dey pour one kind liquid for di hijab. She come carry lighter try light di hijab on fire.”

Di victim shout for help and di library security people come intervene. Police tok say di suspect run comot but dem catch am few hours later.

Di National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) tok for press release say dem dey “horrified” by wetin happen.

“E dey pain say dis kain violence don dey happen steady for our community,” NCCM Chief Executive Officer Stephen Brown tok. “Islamophobia don increase well well for recent years.”

“E don reach time wey our leaders go join hand tackle dis matter,” he add.

Di Mayor of Ajax, Shaun Collier, and di library board chair, Piyali Correya, release joint statement for di town website.

“To di victim of dis bad act and anybody wey dis attack don affect — especially as e happen during Ramadan, di month of peace and spiritual connection — we dey here to support una and stand against all forms of hate and intolerance,” di statement tok.

Brown tok say NCCM don ask police make dem treat di matter as hate crime.