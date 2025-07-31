Protest wey dem do for Angola sake of fuel price wey dem increase don leave 22 pipo dead and 197 pipo injure, na wetin di Interior Minister, Manuel Homem, tok on Wednesday.

One police officer dey among di people wey die, na wetin Homem tok reporters afta Council of Ministers meeting, according to di tori wey state-run Angop news agency carry.

Angola police don arrest 1,214 pipo wey dem say dey involve for di wahala, looting, and attack on security pipo, na wetin di police spokesperson, sub-commissioner Mateus Rodrigues, tok.

“We wan tok say di society no go gree for di kind bad thing wey happen for Luanda, because e no make sense at all to call di kind act wey dem do as protest or demonstration,” Rodrigues add.

Fuel subsidy mata

Minibus and taxi people don increase fare by 50%, and dem start three-day strike on Monday, na dat time di violence start.

Di oil-rich Southern African country don dey cut fuel subsidy small small since 2023, and dat year too, protest wey dem do sake of petrol price increase bin turn deadly.