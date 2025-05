Di tori wey dey comot from Los Anceles for America no sweet at all, as fire wahala still dey continue for di area. Di place wey don dey fight fire for long time don see new fire again.

Dis new fire start for near Kastaik Lake wey dey for north side of Los Anceles, and e don spread reach 2,000 hectares just for few hours.

Dem bin talk say di six fire wey start two weeks ago for Los Anceles don dey under control small small. But di fire don already take di life of 28 people.

Make we still add say di President of America, Donald Trump, go visit di area for di first time on Saturday.