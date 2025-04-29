Sudan don accuse di paramilitary group wey dem dey call Rapid Support Forces (RSF) say dem kill more than 31 civilians wey no carry weapon for west of di capital, Khartoum.

“Di RSF militia don show again say dem be criminal and terrorist group, dey fight proxy war for di sake of di regional sponsor wey dey back dem against Sudan people and dia national state,” Sudan Foreign Ministry tok for one statement.

“Dis latest terrorist act wey shock human conscience na di cold-blooded killing of more than 31 civilians wey no carry weapon on Sunday for Omdurman,” di statement add.

On Sunday, Sudan Doctors Network report say RSF forces kill 31 people, including pikin dem, for Al-Salha area of Omdurman. Activists share video for social media wey show people wey wear RSF uniform dey shoot civilians.

But RSF deny di accusation for dia own statement on Sunday, tok say di armed people wey dey for di video no be dia members. For some weeks now, different parts of Omdurman don dey see fight between Sudan army and RSF militants as di group dey try hold onto dia last strongholds for Khartoum state.

For another place, heavy fight don start between di army and RSF for Al Fasher, di capital of North Darfur State, according to wetin di military tok. Meanwhile, Al Fasher Resistance Coordination Committee, wey be grassroots civilian group, tok say di fight dey involve heavy and light weapons and e dey happen across di city.

Di committee also tok say some charity kitchens and meal centres don stop work for now until di situation calm down. Dem explain say, “because of di heavy shelling wey dey happen, to cook hot food don turn to life-threatening risk for di cooks and volunteers.”

Di charity kitchens dey provide hot food for tens of thousands of people for Al Fasher, including people wey don dey displaced for over one year because of di RSF siege.

Since April 15, 2023, RSF and Sudan army don dey fight for control of di country. Di fight don kill thousands of people and cause one of di worst humanitarian crises for di world. UN and local authorities tok say di fight don kill over 20,000 people and displace 15 million others. But US researchers estimate say di death toll fit reach around 130,000.