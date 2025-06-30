WAR FOR GAZA
3 minit wey yu go read
British singers wey chant 'Death to IDF' fit get rejection to visit US
US goment bin say dem no go issue visa to any foreigner wey dey support terrorists, one senior State Department official yarn.
British singers wey chant 'Death to IDF' fit get rejection to visit US
Di singers make di chant durig music festival / AP
30 Jun 2025

Di British punk-rap duo, Bob Vylan, wey perform for Glastonbury Music Festival on Saturday, lead di crowd dey shout “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to IDF.” But now, dem fit no gree dem enter US because of wetin dem talk.

One senior US State Department official tell The Daily Wire say dem don dey look into how dem go revoke Bob Vylan visa before dem 20-city tour for US. Di tour go happen for big cities like Washington, DC.

Di official still talk say, “Make we remember say under Trump administration, US no dey give visa to anybody wey support terrorists.”

BBC wey show di festival live, broadcast Bob Vylan performance but dem no show di Irish hip hop group Kneecap performance wey also talk pro-Palestinian messages. Dem talk say na because of editorial guidelines.

One BBC spokesperson talk say di comments wey Bob Vylan make dey “deeply offensive” and dem no get plan to put di performance for dia iPlayer streaming platform.

For di performance, di vocalist Bobby shout “Free, free Palestine,” “Death, death to di IDF” and talk say “Hell yeah, from di river to di sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it go free.”

After di performance, one American advocacy group, StopAntisemitism, call make dem revoke Bob Vylan visa before dia Inertia Tour for US. Di group talk say, “Dis antisemitic person no suppose get visa – di hate no dey welcome here.”

Meanwhile, Australian pub rock band, Amyl and di Sniffers, don show support for UK artists wey talk pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli army slogans for di festival. Di lead singer, Amy Taylor, talk say di British media dey overreact to di performances of Bob Vylan and Kneecap.

Taylor talk for social media say di media dey try make am look like na only Bob Vylan and Kneecap dey talk about di matter, but plenty artists for di festival carry Palestinian flags and talk about di issue.

She also criticize di British and Australian governments say dem no dey do enough for Palestinians. She talk say, “If we think about Palestine, we go also think about Indigenous people for Australia. We white people na di colonizers, and e dey disgusting.”

Other artists like Elijah Hewson from Dublin band Inhaler and Irish singer CMAT also talk about di issue for di festival.

Since October 2023, at least 56,500 Palestinians don die for di war wey Israel dey fight for Gaza Strip. Di Israeli army resume attack for Gaza on March 18, wey don kill 6,175 people and injure 21,378 others after di ceasefire wey dem agree for January.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza. Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us