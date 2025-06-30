Di British punk-rap duo, Bob Vylan, wey perform for Glastonbury Music Festival on Saturday, lead di crowd dey shout “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to IDF.” But now, dem fit no gree dem enter US because of wetin dem talk.

One senior US State Department official tell The Daily Wire say dem don dey look into how dem go revoke Bob Vylan visa before dem 20-city tour for US. Di tour go happen for big cities like Washington, DC.

Di official still talk say, “Make we remember say under Trump administration, US no dey give visa to anybody wey support terrorists.”

BBC wey show di festival live, broadcast Bob Vylan performance but dem no show di Irish hip hop group Kneecap performance wey also talk pro-Palestinian messages. Dem talk say na because of editorial guidelines.

One BBC spokesperson talk say di comments wey Bob Vylan make dey “deeply offensive” and dem no get plan to put di performance for dia iPlayer streaming platform.

For di performance, di vocalist Bobby shout “Free, free Palestine,” “Death, death to di IDF” and talk say “Hell yeah, from di river to di sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it go free.”

After di performance, one American advocacy group, StopAntisemitism, call make dem revoke Bob Vylan visa before dia Inertia Tour for US. Di group talk say, “Dis antisemitic person no suppose get visa – di hate no dey welcome here.”

Meanwhile, Australian pub rock band, Amyl and di Sniffers, don show support for UK artists wey talk pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli army slogans for di festival. Di lead singer, Amy Taylor, talk say di British media dey overreact to di performances of Bob Vylan and Kneecap.

Taylor talk for social media say di media dey try make am look like na only Bob Vylan and Kneecap dey talk about di matter, but plenty artists for di festival carry Palestinian flags and talk about di issue.

She also criticize di British and Australian governments say dem no dey do enough for Palestinians. She talk say, “If we think about Palestine, we go also think about Indigenous people for Australia. We white people na di colonizers, and e dey disgusting.”

Other artists like Elijah Hewson from Dublin band Inhaler and Irish singer CMAT also talk about di issue for di festival.

Since October 2023, at least 56,500 Palestinians don die for di war wey Israel dey fight for Gaza Strip. Di Israeli army resume attack for Gaza on March 18, wey don kill 6,175 people and injure 21,378 others after di ceasefire wey dem agree for January.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza. Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice.