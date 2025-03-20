Hundreds of protesters block Governor office for Ondo state on Wednesday sake of di killing of five farmers by pipo wey dem suspect na armed herdsmen for Akure North Local Government Area.

Di protesters, wey na mostly farmers and youths, block road and carry di bodies of di victims go display for front of di office. Dem dey demand justice and better security for di area.

Di wahala happen early Wednesday for Aba Oyinbo, as di herdsmen enter di farmlands, begin shoot anyhow and kill five pipo. Dis killing happen just two weeks afta dem report say gunmen kill 14 pipo for four communities for di same local government area.

One of di protesters, wey gree talk and call imself Jonah, tell Anadolu say di way dem dey kill pipo for di state don make farmers no safe again for dia farmlands.

Insecurity wahala

“Our pipo dey die for di hand of armed herdsmen and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa no dey do wetin e suppose do to stop di killings. If we retaliate, e go turn war,” Jonah tok.

Di protesters still tok say dem go lock di whole state if di government no fit solve di insecurity wahala wey dem dey face.

As e dey address di protesters, Ondo state Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami beg dem, say di authorities go stop di killing and kidnapping of farmers.

“We don dey put better plans in place to make di state security strong pass before. We no support di illegal killing of farmers and di pipo wey do am no go waka free,” Adelami tok.

Commuters stranded

Di protest don cause tension for di state, as commuters and motorists dey stranded because of di road block.

Di farmer-herder wahala na one of di big and old conflicts for Nigeria. Di main issue na di fight for control of di small resources wey remain, wey dey cause serious kasala between farmers and herders.