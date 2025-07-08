Texas dey struggle with rescue efforts as death toll jump pass 100
CLIMATE
2 minit wey yu go read
Texas dey struggle with rescue efforts as death toll jump pass 100Weather pipo don warn say more flooding go happen as rain dey fall on ground wey don soak, and e go make search efforts more difficult.
Dis na one of the worst natural disasters for US in recent time / AA
8 Julai 2025

Di number of pipo wey don die for di big flood wey happen for Texas don pass 100, as rescue team still dey find pipo wey di water carry go.

Among di pipo wey die, na at least 27 girls and dia counsellors wey bin dey for one youth summer camp near river when di wahala happen during di Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Weather pipo don warn say more rain fit still fall on top di already soak ground, wey go make di rescue work harder. Di rescue team dey use helicopter, boat, dog and about 1,750 pipo to help find survivors.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott talk on Monday say, "Di rain still fit heavy and fit cause more flood wahala," and dem dey expect say di number of pipo wey die fit still increase.

President Donald Trump don confirm say im go visit Texas on Friday. Meanwhile, di White House don vex for pipo wey dey blame di government say di cuts wey dem do for weather agencies don weaken warning systems.

As di flood water don go down, di place don change well-well. Dem see uprooted trees, trailers wey don scatter, and debris full di riverbank.

Here be some pictures of di damage and rescue work wey dem dey do:

