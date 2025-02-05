Di Trump administration don tok say dem wan comot almost all di US Agency for International Development (USAID) workers from dia work and field worldwide. Dis one go end di agency six-decade mission wey dey fight hunger, support education, and help stop epidemics for abroad.

Di administration inform USAID workers on Tuesday through email and notice wey dem post online. Dis na di latest move for di steady dismantling of di aid agency by political appointees from President Donald Trump first term and Elon Musk government-efficiency team wey dey call di spending on foreign programmes waste.

Di order go start just before midnight on Friday. Di direct hires of di agency for abroad – many of dem don dey pack dia things already because dem dey expect layoff – get 30 days to return home unless dem dey considered essential. Contractors wey no dey essential go also lose dia job, di notice tok.

Rumour don dey fly for some days say dis kind move fit happen. E be di most extreme plan among di proposals wey dem dey consider to merge di agency with di State Department. Other options bin include to close small USAID missions or partially close di bigger ones.

Thousands of USAID workers don already lose dia job and programmes worldwide don shut down since Trump put freeze on foreign assistance. Even as Democratic lawmakers dey vex, di aid agency don become di main target as di new administration and Musk budget-cutting team wan reduce di size of di federal government.

Dem don order spending stop wey don paralyse US-funded aid and development work for di world. Dem don sack senior leaders and workers, close di Washington headquarters on Monday, and lawmakers tok say dem even carry di agency computer servers comot.

“I spend di weekend dey put USAID inside wood chipper,” Musk brag for X.

Di mass removal of thousands of workers for abroad and Washington go scatter billions of dollars worth of projects for about 120 countries. Dis include security assistance to partners like Ukraine, and development work for clean water, job training, and education, even for schoolgirls under Taliban rule for Afghanistan.

Di US na di biggest humanitarian donor for di world. Dem dey spend less than 1% of dia budget on foreign assistance, wey be smaller share compared to some other countries.

Health programmes like di ones wey help end polio and smallpox don already stop. Monitoring and quick-response teams for diseases like Ebola outbreak for Uganda don also stop. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of food and medicine wey US companies don deliver dey for ports because di administration suddenly shut down di agency.

Democratic lawmakers and others dey tok say USAID dey protected by law as independent agency, and dem no fit shut am down without Congress approval. Supporters of USAID from both political parties dey argue say di agency work dey important to counter di influence of Russia, China, and other rivals, and to strengthen alliances.

Di decision to withdraw direct-hire staff and dia families earlier than planned go cost di government tens of millions of dollars for travel and relocation expenses. Staff wey dem dey put on leave include foreign and civil service officers wey get legal protection against sack or leave without reason.

Di American Foreign Service Association, di union wey represent US diplomats, don send notice to dia members to condemn di decision and dem dey prepare legal action to stop am. But locally employed USAID staff no get much option and dem no dey included for di federal government voluntary buyout offer.