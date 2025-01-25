WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Gaza: Di number of pipo wey die for di genocidal war don increase to 47,283 pipo
More dan 111,400 pipo don injure for di Israeli attacks since 7 October 2023, according to di Health Ministry for di Palestinian enclave.
Gaza: Di number of pipo wey die for di genocidal war don increase to 47,283 pipo
gaza / AA
25 Jenuwari 2025

Palestinian dokitas don recover di body of 120 pipo wey dey under di rubble for Gaza. Dis one don make di total number of pipo wey don die for di war wey Israel dey fight since October 2023 reach 47,283, na wetin di Ministry of Health tok on Thursday.

Di ministry also tok say dem don carry 306 injured pipo go hospital for di last 24 hours. Dis one don make di total number of pipo wey don wound for di Israeli attack reach 111,472.

Dem still tok say plenty pipo still dey trapped under di rubble and for road, as rescuers never fit reach dem.

Ceasefire agreement for Gaza don start on January 19, wey suspend di war wey Israel dey fight. Di war don kill nearly 47,200 Palestinians, most of dem na women and children, and injure over 111,160 since October 7, 2023.

Di ceasefire agreement get three phases. E include prisoner exchange and make sure say peace dey, so dat permanent truce fit happen and Israeli forces go commot from Gaza.

Di Israeli attack don make over 11,000 pipo miss, cause big destruction, and create humanitarian wahala wey don kill plenty old pipo and children. Dis na one of di worst humanitarian disaster for history.

For November, di International Criminal Court (ICC) issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and im former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity wey dem do for Gaza.

Israel dey also face case for di International Court of Justice (ICJ) for 'genocide crime' because of di war wey Gaza dey suffer.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us