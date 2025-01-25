Palestinian dokitas don recover di body of 120 pipo wey dey under di rubble for Gaza. Dis one don make di total number of pipo wey don die for di war wey Israel dey fight since October 2023 reach 47,283, na wetin di Ministry of Health tok on Thursday.

Di ministry also tok say dem don carry 306 injured pipo go hospital for di last 24 hours. Dis one don make di total number of pipo wey don wound for di Israeli attack reach 111,472.

Dem still tok say plenty pipo still dey trapped under di rubble and for road, as rescuers never fit reach dem.

Ceasefire agreement for Gaza don start on January 19, wey suspend di war wey Israel dey fight. Di war don kill nearly 47,200 Palestinians, most of dem na women and children, and injure over 111,160 since October 7, 2023.

Di ceasefire agreement get three phases. E include prisoner exchange and make sure say peace dey, so dat permanent truce fit happen and Israeli forces go commot from Gaza.

Di Israeli attack don make over 11,000 pipo miss, cause big destruction, and create humanitarian wahala wey don kill plenty old pipo and children. Dis na one of di worst humanitarian disaster for history.

For November, di International Criminal Court (ICC) issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and im former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity wey dem do for Gaza.

Israel dey also face case for di International Court of Justice (ICJ) for 'genocide crime' because of di war wey Gaza dey suffer.