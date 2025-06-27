Di United Nations tok on Thursday say dem dey "deeply concerned" about di violence wey happen for protests inside Kenya wey don leave at least 16 people dead and others injure, as dem dey call for calm and make everybody hold body.

Di rally wey happen on Wednesday start peacefully, but kasala burst later as young men begin fight police, light fire, and scatter pavement to use as weapon.

Di march na to mark one year since anti-tax protest wey reach di peak when big crowd storm parliament, and security forces kill plenty people.

"We dey deeply concerned about di reports say plenty protesters don die and many others, including police officers, don wound during di demonstration for Kenya on Wednesday," UN human rights office spokesperson, Elizabeth Throssell, tok for one statement.

Investigations

"We dey concerned about di reports say some protesters get gunshot wound.

Under international human rights law, di use of lethal force by law enforcement officers, like firearms, suppose dey only when e dey strictly necessary."

At least 16 people don die and thousands of businesses don spoil.

Di UN rights office also note say Kenya Independent Policing Oversight Authority don announce say dem go start investigation.

Rights of peaceful assembly

"We dey emphasize di importance of quick, thorough, independent and transparent investigations to make sure say di people wey dey responsible go face justice... We still dey beg everybody to calm down and hold body," Throssell tok.

"Di rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression na di foundation of rule of law and e must dey respected and upheld by everybody."