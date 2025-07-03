Di first African leaders' summit wey U.S. President Donald Trump go host for im second term go shele next week for Washington, according to wetin media report tok on Wednesday. Di summit go bring heads of state from western and central African countries.

Africa Intelligence first report di news, and one pesin wey sabi di plans confirm am to Semafor. Di meeting go happen from July 9-11, and Trump go dey dia with leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, based on di reports.

Reuters never fit confirm di reports immediately.

Foreign aid cuts

Di Trump administration don cut plenty US foreign aid wey dey go Africa as part of di plan to reduce spending wey dem see as wasteful and no dey align with Trump "America First" policy.

Dem tok say dem wan focus on trade and investment to drive mutual prosperity.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tok say di US dey abandon wetin im call charity-based model and go favor countries wey show say dem get "di ability and willingness to help demsef."

US envoys for Africa go dey rated based on di commercial deals wey dem fit secure, according to African Affairs senior bureau official Troy Fitrel wey tok dis one for May. E describe am as di new strategy to support di continent.