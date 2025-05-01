Four current and former students for University of Texas for Austin don carry di school and Texas Governor Greg Abbott go court. Dem talk say dem face illegal arrest and punishment because dem protest against wetin dem call Israel genocide for Gaza.

Di lawsuit wey dem file on Wednesday for US District Court for San Antonio na di American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) dey represent di students. Di case accuse UT Austin President Jay Hartzell, Governor Abbott, and police officers say dem try suppress pro-Palestine speech during one protest wey happen for campus on April 24, 2024.

Di court document talk say Abbott, with di support of Hartzell, order state police wey wear riot gear to arrest plenty protesters, wey dem say na violation of di protesters' First Amendment rights to gather and express dia mind.

UT Austin spokesperson Mike Rosen respond to di lawsuit by referring to wetin di university talk after di arrests. Dem claim say di action na to protect campus safety, enforce protest rules, and say most of di people wey dem arrest no even be students for di school.

Governor Abbott office never reply to di matter. But for one social media post during di arrests, Abbott talk say: "Anti-Semitism no go dey tolerated for Texas."

'Reclaiming our narrative'

Di lawsuit na one out of many legal actions wey dey happen for US universities, police, and state leaders because of how dem handle pro-Palestine student protests wey start for Spring of 2024.

Two students wey dem mention for di lawsuit talk say dem wan protect others from di physical and mental wahala wey dem suffer.

One of di students, Arwyn Heilrayne, wey dey second year, talk say: "Na to reclaim our narrative because dem treat us like say we be anti-Semitic criminals." She talk say police push her for ground, tie her hand tight with zip-tie, and she get panic attack after di incident.

She also talk say she no fit continue her internship for di state legislature and dem diagnose her with PTSD because of di arrest.

Another student, Mia Cisco, talk say di lawsuit dey important because she dey see how di Trump administration dey try deport foreign students wey dey support pro-Palestine advocacy. She talk say: "E dey very important make we talk say wetin happen no dey okay."

She also talk say police remove her hijab by force after dem arrest her.

Plenty protesters wey dem arrest for di protest dem release two days later after Travis County Attorney's Office talk say dem no get enough evidence to hold dem.

Di lawsuit talk say all di students wey dem arrest still face punishment from di university.

ADC Director Abed Ayoub talk say most Americans, especially Texans, dey support free speech for pro-Palestine protesters. He talk say: "Governor Abbott and others dey underestimate how much Americans value dia First Amendment rights."