Di Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) don give safety advice for international journalists wey wan travel go or comot from di US. Dem warn say e fit get wahala like entry restrictions, search of devices, and long questioning because of di new immigration policy wey dem dey plan.

Dis advice follow reports wey some US media outlets talk say di Trump administration dey consider new travel ban wey go affect more than 40 countries. Di countries include Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Syria, and some African nations.

CPJ talk say journalists, especially those wey get connection to di countries wey dem mention for di ban or wey dey report on sensitive topics, suppose dey ready for restrictions or questioning.

Di organisation also yarn say foreign media professionals no dey exempt from di kind scrutiny wey fit happen for border. Dem advise make journalists prepare well for di strict checks wey US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fit do.

Di risks wey dem talk about include serious questioning about political beliefs, seizing or searching of electronic devices, including passwords and social media details. E fit even reach di level wey dem go deny entry for journalists wey no be US citizens.

Journalists wey get dual citizenship from di restricted countries fit face extra wahala like more screening and entry denials, CPJ add.

Even though CPJ talk say dem never hear of any journalist wey don face di wahala since di travel ban proposal come out, dem still advise all reporters make dem do risk assessment before dem travel. Dem also talk make dem no keep sensitive information for their devices and make dem sabi their legal rights for di border.

Di advice also include digital safety checklist and tips for journalists wey dey report inside di US, especially when dem dey cover protests or politically sensitive stories.