WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
CPJ issue advisory for journalists wey dey travel go US
Di organization tok say foreign media professionals no dey exempt from border scrutiny and advise dem to dey prepare for increased check check.
CPJ issue advisory for journalists wey dey travel go US
CPJ issue safety advisory for journalists wey dey travel to US / AP
22 Eprel 2025

Di Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) don give safety advice for international journalists wey wan travel go or comot from di US. Dem warn say e fit get wahala like entry restrictions, search of devices, and long questioning because of di new immigration policy wey dem dey plan.

Dis advice follow reports wey some US media outlets talk say di Trump administration dey consider new travel ban wey go affect more than 40 countries. Di countries include Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Syria, and some African nations.

CPJ talk say journalists, especially those wey get connection to di countries wey dem mention for di ban or wey dey report on sensitive topics, suppose dey ready for restrictions or questioning.

Di organisation also yarn say foreign media professionals no dey exempt from di kind scrutiny wey fit happen for border. Dem advise make journalists prepare well for di strict checks wey US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fit do.

Di risks wey dem talk about include serious questioning about political beliefs, seizing or searching of electronic devices, including passwords and social media details. E fit even reach di level wey dem go deny entry for journalists wey no be US citizens.

Journalists wey get dual citizenship from di restricted countries fit face extra wahala like more screening and entry denials, CPJ add.

Even though CPJ talk say dem never hear of any journalist wey don face di wahala since di travel ban proposal come out, dem still advise all reporters make dem do risk assessment before dem travel. Dem also talk make dem no keep sensitive information for their devices and make dem sabi their legal rights for di border.

Di advice also include digital safety checklist and tips for journalists wey dey report inside di US, especially when dem dey cover protests or politically sensitive stories.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us