WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
'Stop to shoot and make deal': Trump tell Putin
Trump also meet with di Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for di funeral, wia di two leaders talk face-to-face.
Trump tell Putin to 'stop shooting' and make deal on top Ukraine palava / AP
28 Eprel 2025

US President Donald Trump don talk say im wan make Russia President Vladimir Putin "stop di shooting" for Ukraine and sign peace agreement, one day afta di US leader meet Ukraine President for Vatican.

Trump, wey don dey boast before im inauguration say im fit stop di Russia-Ukraine war within one day, don dey push diplomatic moves since im enter office to end di fight.

But all di effort wey dem don try no gree bring any result so far.

"Well, I wan make im stop di shooting, siddon, and sign di agreement," Trump tok dis one when dem ask am wetin im wan make Putin do on Sunday.

Trump dey talk dis one for Morristown airport tarmac before im enter Air Force One wey dey go Washington, afta im attend Pope Francis burial for Rome on Saturday.

"We get di framework of di agreement, as I believe, and I wan make im sign am," Trump add, e fit dey refer to di US-proposed peace plan for di more-than-three-year-long conflict for Ukraine.

Trump bin meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for di burial, where di two leaders talk face-to-face for di first time since di wahala meeting wey dem get for White House for February.

Afta di short talk for St Peter's Basilica, Trump come dey doubt whether Putin really wan end di war wey don scatter plenty parts of eastern Ukraine and kill tens of thousands of people.

Trump still tok on Sunday say e feel say Zelenskyy dey ready to give up Crimea, di Black Sea area wey Russia annex for 2014, as part of di peace agreement.

"Oh, I think so," Trump tok when dem ask am whether e feel say Zelenskyy go gree "give up" di territory.

