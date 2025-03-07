TURKISH
1 minit wey yu go read
We no go allow Zionists to do 'new surgeries' for our region — Erdogan
Erdogan say we gats to dey act very careful and determine "our policies" accordingly.
We no go allow Zionists to do 'new surgeries' for our region — Erdogan
Erdogan tok say dem no go allow Zionists to do anyhow for dia region / AA
7 Machi 2025

Turkish Presido Recep Tayyip Erdogan don tok say dem no go gree make "di Zionists" do any kain "surgery" for di region.

"As di pikin dem of Sultan Alparslan and Saladin Ayyubi, we go join hand, heart to heart, and wit Allah permission, we no go gree make di Zionists do new surgery for our region," Erdogan tok for X on Thursday.

"For dis time wey our region and di world dey go through historical restructuring, we as Turkey need to act wit sense and carefulness," im add.

Erdogan warn say di "genocide network" don show dem plan to divide di region, and because of dat, we need to set "our policies well."

"If we allow di game wey dem play one century ago to happen again, our ancestors and di future generation no go forgive us," Erdogan tok.

Erdogan still add say Ankara aim na to create permanent trust for di region.

"Our goal na to make di Century of Türkiye di century of peace, brotherhood and solidarity for our region," im tok.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us