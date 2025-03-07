Turkish Presido Recep Tayyip Erdogan don tok say dem no go gree make "di Zionists" do any kain "surgery" for di region.

"As di pikin dem of Sultan Alparslan and Saladin Ayyubi, we go join hand, heart to heart, and wit Allah permission, we no go gree make di Zionists do new surgery for our region," Erdogan tok for X on Thursday.

"For dis time wey our region and di world dey go through historical restructuring, we as Turkey need to act wit sense and carefulness," im add.

Erdogan warn say di "genocide network" don show dem plan to divide di region, and because of dat, we need to set "our policies well."

"If we allow di game wey dem play one century ago to happen again, our ancestors and di future generation no go forgive us," Erdogan tok.

Erdogan still add say Ankara aim na to create permanent trust for di region.

"Our goal na to make di Century of Türkiye di century of peace, brotherhood and solidarity for our region," im tok.