Di Director-General of di World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, don talk say 146 Nigerian women go dey among di Women Exporters Fund for Digital Economy.



Di money na WTO and International Trade Centre (ITC) dey manage am together. Wen she visit President Bola Tinubu for Presidential Villa yesterday, Okonjo-Iweala also praise di President for how e don make di economy stable, but say wetin Nigeria need now na for di economy to grow well.



“About 67,000 Nigerian women apply for dis money, but 146 win. Dem go give dem di money directly. 16 of dem win wetin we call ‘booster track’—na for women wey already get business, but dem wan make dia business grow bigger.



“Dem go get technical and business support for 18 months from WTO and ITC, and dem go work with di ministry. So, all of us go join hand make sure dia business expand, dem go employ more people, put money for dia family pocket and even for Nigeria pocket. Di oda 100 women go collect $5,000 directly to start or make dia business strong again, plus 12 months business support,” she explain.



Di DG still talk say di Nigeria Presido reforms don help make di economy stable.