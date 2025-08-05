WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Police arrest four suspects as day-old baby miss for Nigerian hospital
As di nurses notice say di baby no dey again for morning, confusion and sorrow just full pipo faces for di hospital.
Police arrest four suspects as day-old baby miss for Nigerian hospital
FILE PHOTO: Mother carry her baby for outside one hospital for Nigeria / Reuters
5 Ogost 2025

Police for Ekiti State, southwest Nigeria, don catch four pipo wey dey suspect for di case of one newborn baby wey disappear for Okeyimi Health Centre for Ado Ekiti, di state capital.

As di nurses for duty notice say di baby no dey again for morning, confusion and sorrow just full di mama, di family, patients, and staff faces for di hospital.

Di police carry some staff members, di baby mama, one security guard, and oda suspects go station for questioning. For now, di hospital management no tok anytin about di mata.

But di state police spokesperson, SPAbutu Sunday, tell media say dem don arrest four suspects and dem dey give useful information to helep di investigation.

Di Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Eribo, don order di State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to do proper investigation to find di missing baby.

recommended
Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us