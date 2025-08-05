Police for Ekiti State, southwest Nigeria, don catch four pipo wey dey suspect for di case of one newborn baby wey disappear for Okeyimi Health Centre for Ado Ekiti, di state capital.



As di nurses for duty notice say di baby no dey again for morning, confusion and sorrow just full di mama, di family, patients, and staff faces for di hospital.



Di police carry some staff members, di baby mama, one security guard, and oda suspects go station for questioning. For now, di hospital management no tok anytin about di mata.



But di state police spokesperson, SPAbutu Sunday, tell media say dem don arrest four suspects and dem dey give useful information to helep di investigation.



Di Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Eribo, don order di State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to do proper investigation to find di missing baby.