For January 20, 2025, just afta Donald Trump don swear in as di 47th President of di United States (US), im sign plenty executive orders, one of dem na 'Release American Energy.'

Dis executive order stop federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and promise say petrol-powered cars go get di same level playing field. E show say Trump wan change di policy well-well. E also hint say im fit cancel oda tins like di federal tax credit for EV buyers and di exemption wey allow California dey enforce stricter car emission standards.

For im first speech as president, Trump talk against di 'Green New Deal' and di EV incentives wey Biden time bring. E claim say di policies dey spoil di traditional energy industry. "We dey bring American energy back to Americans," na wetin Trump talk, as e describe di policy change as step to energy independence.

But policy experts and industry analysts dey warn say di effect of di policy fit no match wetin Trump dey talk. Critics dey argue say di reduction fit affect di US EV industry and give China, wey be di global leader for EV production, competitive advantage.

Shaun Rein, wey be founder of China Market Research Group (CMRG), talk say Trump decision no get foresight because di world dey embrace new energy vehicles. CMRG na business and investment consulting firm wey dey Shanghai.

"For di Global South, Europe, and ASEAN region, people and governments dey move towards EV adoption." Rein talk say as Trump dey support oil industry and dey cut EV subsidies, e dey give Chinese EV makers free hand to dominate di market. Rein, wey don write four books about China, including di latest one, 'The Split: Finding the Opportunities in China’s Economy in the New World Order,' talk dis one to TRT World.

"For long term, dis policy go affect American car makers like GM and Ford to compete globally," e add. Rein talk say Chinese companies dey ready to become global players because dem dey produce better quality EVs at cheaper prices pass di American counterparts.

China don already become global power for EV production. Brands like BYD, Nio, and Xiaomi don dey lead with innovation, quality, and better pricing.

"For di next ten years, di world go need prepare for dis Chinese brands wey go become global players," Rein talk, as e emphasize say Trump policy dey put US for disadvantage.

Global EV sales reach record 17.1 million units for 2024, as demand for passenger and light EVs increase, according to EV research firm Rho Motion. China dey lead di market with 11 million units sold, wey be 40% increase from di year before.

US dey accuse China of 'overcapacity' for EV production, but Beijing dey reject di claim as 'wrong assumption.'

"No overcapacity dey for China," Rein talk, as e explain say Chinese EV makers dey gain global attention. "People for Australia, Thailand, Kenya, and even Europe dey prefer Chinese EVs because dem dey offer better technology at better prices," e add.

Rein argue say Trump decision na short-term strategy to protect di oil industry and satisfy political donors, instead of building long-term competitiveness. "Trump dey hand over America ability to compete globally for di automotive sector," e talk.

Di immediate market reaction dey clear. Shares of American EV makers like Rivian and Lucid, plus EV charging companies like EVgo, drop. Even Tesla—wey Elon Musk dey lead and wey be Trump ally—see im own stock fall.

Rein believe say most American EV makers, except Tesla, no go fit survive without subsidies afta Trump latest executive order.

"Dis na like death sentence for all American EV players—wey no fit compete with Chinese companies—except Tesla," e talk.

Rein believe say even though Tesla stock fit face challenges for short term, di company fit benefit for medium to long term because of 'lack of domestic competition.'

"US tariffs and ban on Chinese EV companies mean say Musk go almost get monopoly for di American EV sector because nobody go fit survive without subsidy for America, and Chinese companies no fit enter to sell," e explain.

Trump decision to stop federal funding for new EV infrastructure no be just policy reversal—e be step backward for American climate leadership.

"Trump don already pull US comot from di Paris Climate Agreement and oda global organizations like di World Health Organization (WHO)." Rein talk say Trump EV decision dey weaken America ability to lead for clean energy diplomacy.

Rein describe di decision as 'shameful,' linking am to Trump focus on short-term profit for im oil industry political donors.

"Trump na isolationist and protectionist wey no care about America prestige and influence except for hard power globally." Rein talk say dis decision go affect di world goal to become more carbon-neutral.

"Trump don almost reach 80 years; e no dey care wetin go happen for di next 20 years," e add.

Meanwhile, China dey increase EV production and dey push global climate initiatives. Rein highlight how China dey take long-term approach to innovation, especially for new energy vehicles.

"[China President] Xi Jinping and di Communist Party of China (CPC) dey invest for wetin dem dey call 'new productive power.' E clear say China go control everything from battery technology to automotive software," Rein talk. "With dis policies, Trump dey harm di American industry."

China holistic approach dey put dem as leader not just for EV production but also for setting global technology standards. Rein warn say US dey risk to fall behind for dis critical sector.

"Di global trend dey clear—EV na di future." Rein talk say as US dey pull back from dis race, dem dey hand over leadership to China, not just for automotive sector but also for di bigger fight for technological, economic, and climate dominance.

SOURCE: TRT World