Turkey Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, don talk say new peace talks go soon happen between Russia and Ukraine, as both sides don dey see say dem need to yarn with each other.

For one interview wey e do with TRT Haber on Tuesday, Fidan talk say di war wey don enter di fourth year no be just fight between two countries again, but e don turn global matter because of how other countries dey involve.

E still tok say Turkey no dey support war at all, as e explain di big wahala wey di war don cause. Over one million people don die or wound, and big cities don scatter.

Fidan yarn about di peace efforts wey Turkey don do, like di Black Sea Grain Initiative, di Istanbul talks for 2022, and di prisoner exchange wey dem don arrange many times.

E talk say di ceasefire matter bin get small hope during di Trump administration, and e remember di high-level visits wey e don do go Moscow and Kiev.

Fidan add say di June 2 meeting bin dey positive, and dem agree for new prisoner exchange wey involve over 1,000 people.

Turkey Efforts for Permanent Peace

Fidan talk say both Russia and Ukraine don bring documents wey show di conditions for ceasefire, and dem don discuss di possibility of leaders’ summit. Dem also agree say dem go meet again for di next round of talks.

“For di kind condition wey war don cause now, dis meeting na di best we fit get. Di koko na make dem no leave di table and make dem continue to dey serious about ceasefire and peace. Na wetin we dey advise dem. Whether di meeting dey Turkey or another place no matter. Wetin matter na say dem dey meet and dey talk,” Fidan tok.

E still talk say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dey ready to host di leaders’ meeting, as e be di only leader wey all di sides trust.

“We fit find venue, but as political leader wey don show global stance, wey people sabi for honesty and reliability, no other leader fit qualify,” e add.

Fidan talk say if di talks dey progress, di meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders go dey necessary.

E also mention say di US dey still give Ukraine aid under President Joe Biden, but di aid fit stop in few months. After dat, Trump decision fit change di way di war dey go.

Fight Against Terrorism for Syria

Fidan still talk about di new arrangement wey dem don make to fight di Daesh terror group. Di arrangement involve Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon.

E talk say few weeks ago, Jordan and Syria foreign ministers bin come Ankara, and dem decide to activate intelligence and operations cell through military and intelligence teams.

“Teams wey get people from Jordan, Syria, and Turkey don start di Counter-Daesh Coordination Cell. Dis na big step for di region security,” e add.

Fidan talk say di March 10 deal between Syrian government and di PKK/YPG terrorist group no really show progress, but e say big things dey happen for di background.

E also talk say di US involvement for Syria, di things wey dey happen for ground, and Turkey efforts dey align well well.

“We dey move towards framework wey go make Damascus, Ankara, and Washington fit work together well to handle dis threat,” e add.