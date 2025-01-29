Ghana Central Bank don release dia report ontop di oil money we di kontri make for di last six months of 2024.

Di report show say di kontri make big money from oil business, wey make di money we dem put for Ghana oil account rise reach $1.4 billion, as Ghana news agency take report am.

Di report tok say Ghana make $543 million from di crude oil we dem comot from di kontri during dat time.

Apart from dat one, di kontri still make extra money from tax we oil companies pay, land rent money, plus di money we dem get from di kontri oil savings account we dem dey call Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF). All dis one join give di kontri more than $144 million.

Out of di $454 million, dem put di majority for Ghana Petroleum Fund, send $317 million go Ghana Heritage Fund wey be di kontri savings for future, and put $136 million for Ghana Stabilisation Fund wey dem dey use for emergency.

Di report tok say di extra money we dem make don make di total money for di oil accounts reach $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Dem also explain say di money we dem share go di Ghana Heritage Fund and Ghana Stabilisation Fund na based on di kontri Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) wey dey guide how dem go manage di oil money.