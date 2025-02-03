Di European Union (EU) don criticise US President Donald Trump decision to put import tariffs on di main trading partners of di US, tok say di move go dey "hurtful to all sides."

"Di European Union dey regret di US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China," na wetin one spokesperson for di European Commission tok on Sunday.

Di EU warn say dem go respond "firmly" if President Donald Trump carry out him threat to put tariffs on imports from di bloc.

"Di EU go respond firmly to any trading partner wey go impose tariffs unfairly or anyhow anyhow on EU goods," di European Commission spokesperson tok.

'Pain' from tariffs go dey 'worth di price'

President Donald Trump tok say Americans fit feel economic "pain" from di tariffs wey im put on key trading partners, but im argue say e go dey "worth di price" to protect US interest.

On Saturday, Trump finally sign di 25 percent tariffs wey im threaten before on Mexico and Canada – even though dem dey share free trade pact – and im still put 10 percent tariff on China join di ones wey don dey before.

Di move provoke immediate vows of retaliation, and analysts warn say di trade war wey go follow fit reduce US growth and increase consumer prices for short term.

"Pain go dey? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)" Trump write for him Truth Social media platform on Sunday morning.

"But we go Make America Great Again, and e go worth di price wey we go pay," im add.

On Friday, di right-leaning editorial board of di Wall Street Journal newspaper blast Trump proposed tariffs for one article wey dem title "Di Dumbest Trade War in History."

Trump fire back on Sunday, tok say: "Di 'Tariff Lobby,' wey di Globalist and always wrong Wall Street Journal, dey work hard to justify... di decades long RIPOFF OF AMERICA, both for TRADE, CRIME, AND POISONOUS DRUGS."

Trade deficits

Trump don dey complain for long say US trade deficits na sign say other countries dey take advantage of Americans.

"THOSE DAYS DON END!" im tok.

For another post, Trump tok again say Canada suppose become one US state, wey come make di tension worse with one of di closest allies of di US after di heavy tariffs wey im put on dem.

While im dey claim say di United States dey pay "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," Trump tok say "without dis massive subsidy, Canada no go fit exist as one viable Country."

"So therefore, Canada suppose become our Cherished 51st State," im write for Truth Social, claim say di move go bring "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for di people of Canada – AND NO TARIFFS!"

Di US Census Bureau list di 2024 trade deficit in goods with Canada as $55 billion.