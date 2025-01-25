Afta di ceasefire wey happun between Israel an Hamas, truck dem wey carry Turkey Red Crescent humanitarian aid don begin enta Gaza.

For di attack wey Israel do, Gaza lose 46,913 Palestinian pipu, an plenty pipu from di 2.3 million population don lose dia house.

Turkey Red Crescent dey work wit Egypt Red Crescent to send aid go Gaza.

So far, more than 30 truck dem wey carry aid don comot from Turkey.

Even though di border gate dey close, Turkey Red Crescent still dey run di food center for Gaza. Dem dey share hot food give 10,000 pipu for di north an 15,000 pipu for di south. Dem still get plan to use di aid wey dey come to expand di food center work.