Di Prime Minister for Greenland, Múte B. Egede, don tok say di self-governing kontri wan find dia own way, dem no wan turn to America, afta di recent tok wey US President Donald Trump make about di kontri.

“We be Greenland pipu. We no wan turn to Americans. We no wan be Danish pipu too. Greenland future go dey decided by Greenland,” na wetin di Prime Minister, Múte B. Egede, tok for one press conference. E still add say Greenland dey face one kain “hard situation” now.

Even though Trump no mention Greenland for im inauguration speech on Monday, dem later ask am about di mata for di Oval Office when journalists dey dia.

“Greenland na one wonderful place. We need am for international security,” na wetin di president tok.

“I sure say Denmark go understand. E dey cost dem plenty money to maintain di place,” Trump add.

Denmark Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, tok on Tuesday say no kontri suppose just carry another kontri by force.

“We no fit get one world wey big kontri go just dey take wetin dem like, anyhow dem like,” na wetin di Foreign Minister tok on Tuesday.

On Monday, Denmark Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, post for Instagram say Europe need to “navigate di new reality” wey dem dey face now.

Even though Frederiksen recognize di Greenland pipu right to decide dia own future, she still tok say e dey important make Denmark hold di alliance wey dem get with US, wey she describe as di most important one since World War II.