WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Múte B. Egede: 'We no wan be like Americans'
Donald Trump cause commotion for the beginning of January wen e refuse to rule out military intervention to bring Panama Canal and Greenland under American control.
Múte B. Egede: 'We no wan be like Americans'
Trump / AP
25 Jenuwari 2025

Di Prime Minister for Greenland, Múte B. Egede, don tok say di self-governing kontri wan find dia own way, dem no wan turn to America, afta di recent tok wey US President Donald Trump make about di kontri.

“We be Greenland pipu. We no wan turn to Americans. We no wan be Danish pipu too. Greenland future go dey decided by Greenland,” na wetin di Prime Minister, Múte B. Egede, tok for one press conference. E still add say Greenland dey face one kain “hard situation” now.

Even though Trump no mention Greenland for im inauguration speech on Monday, dem later ask am about di mata for di Oval Office when journalists dey dia.

“Greenland na one wonderful place. We need am for international security,” na wetin di president tok.

“I sure say Denmark go understand. E dey cost dem plenty money to maintain di place,” Trump add.

Denmark Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, tok on Tuesday say no kontri suppose just carry another kontri by force.

“We no fit get one world wey big kontri go just dey take wetin dem like, anyhow dem like,” na wetin di Foreign Minister tok on Tuesday.

On Monday, Denmark Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, post for Instagram say Europe need to “navigate di new reality” wey dem dey face now.

Even though Frederiksen recognize di Greenland pipu right to decide dia own future, she still tok say e dey important make Denmark hold di alliance wey dem get with US, wey she describe as di most important one since World War II.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us