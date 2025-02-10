Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan don tok say no power fit force di people wey dey Gaza comot for dia 'eternal' homeland, as Gaza, di West Bank, and East Jerusalem na property of Palestinians.

"Nobody get di power to remove Gaza people from dia eternal homeland wey don dey exist for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, di West Bank, and East Jerusalem, na for di Palestinians," Erdogan tok dis one give reporters for Istanbul on Sunday before e travel go Malaysia.

Erdogan also tok say di US government proposal about Gaza, wey dem make under pressure from di Zionist regime, no even worth to discuss. E dey refer to di US President Donald Trump plan to relocate Palestinians.

Erdogan still praise Hamas say dem dey keep to dia promise for di prisoner exchange wey dey happen with Israel, even though Israel dey try spoil di process.

As e concern Syria matter, Erdogan tok say as dem dey discover mass graves for different parts of Syria, di wicked face of di Assad regime dey show.

Di Turkish president express hope say under di leadership of President Ahmed Alsharaa, Syria go soon get peace and stability.

Erdogan also tok say no space dey for terrorist groups for Syria, and e believe say President Ahmad Alsharaa go fight against dem.