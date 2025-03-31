President Donald Trump don tok say dem go fit reach agreement wit TikTok Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell di short video app wey 170 million Americans dey use, before di deadline wey dem set for Saturday.

Trump bin set April 5 as deadline for January say TikTok must find buyer wey no be Chinese or dem go face US ban ontop national security mata. Di ban suppose start dat same month under one 2024 law.

“We get plenty people wey wan buy am,” Trump yarn reporters for Air Force One late Sunday.

“Plenty interest dey for TikTok,” e add, “I go like make TikTok still dey alive.” TikTok never talk anything about di mata immediately.

Reuters report say private equity firm Blackstone dey consider to put small minority investment for TikTok US operations, according to two people wey sabi di mata.

Blackstone dey discuss how dem go join ByteDance non-Chinese shareholders, wey Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic dey lead, to contribute fresh money for di bid for TikTok US business.

Di group don dey as di main people wey fit win di bid. Washington dey talk say TikTok ownership by ByteDance mean say dem fit dey loyal to Chinese government and Beijing fit use di app to run influence operations against US or collect data from Americans.

Trump don talk before say e fit extend di April deadline if dem no fit reach agreement ontop di social media app. Last week, e acknowledge say China go still play role for di deal, including di approval wey dem go give, and e talk say “maybe I go reduce tariff small or do something to make di deal happen.”

Vice President JD Vance don talk say e dey expect say dem go fit reach agreement ontop di ownership of di social media platform by April 5.

Di future of di app wey nearly half of Americans dey use don dey hang since one 2024 law wey dem pass wit strong bipartisan support talk say ByteDance must sell TikTok by January 19.

Di White House don dey involved well well for di deal matter, like say na dem be investment bank.