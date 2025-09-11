POLITICS
3 minit wey yu go read
American leaders dey react afta dem kill Trump pesin, Charlie Kirk
Leaders and officials from all political sides for America dey condemn shooting wey kill founder of Turning Point USA inside one university for Utah.
Big pipo from all sides for America dey vex ova di killing of Charlie Kirk. / Reuters Archive
11 Septemba 2025

Leaders and lawmakers from different political sides don react wit shock and sadness afta di killing of Charlie Kirk, di 31-year-old conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, wey dem shoot while e dey talk for one outdoor event for Utah Valley University on Wednesdau.

US President Donald Trump call Kirk "Di Great, and even Legendary," e still add: "Nobody sabi or get di Heart of di Youth for di United States of America pass Charlie. E dey loved and admired by EVERYBODY, especially me, and now, e no dey wit us again. Me and Melania dey send our Sympathies to im fine wife Erika, and di family. Charlie, we love you!"

Vice President JD Vance write: "Eternal rest grant unto am, O Lord."

Former President Joe Biden tok: "Dis kain violence no get place for our country. E must stop now. Me and Jill dey pray for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones."

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins describe di death of her "sweetest friend and fellow warrior for Christ and for America” as tragedy wey "no matter wetin be your politics," e still be tragedy for di nation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu call Kirk "a lion-hearted friend of Israel," e tok: "E fight di lies and stand gidigba for Judeo-Christian civilization. I talk to am just two weeks ago and invite am come Israel. Sadly, dat visit no go happen again."

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper tok say she dey "deeply shocked" by di killing, she stress say "political violence no get place for our societies."

Donald Trump, Jr. write: "I love you brother. You give plenty people di courage to speak up and we no go ever keep quiet."

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters call Kirk’s death "utterly appalling," e still add: "Republicans and Democrats gatz stand together to condemn dis brutality wey no get place for America."

Senator Mike Lee of Utah call di shooting "a cowardly act of violence, an attack on champions of freedom like Charlie, di students wey gather for civil debate, and all Americans wey dey peacefully try to save our nation. Di terrorists no go win. Charlie go."

US Senator Bernie Sanders also send im condolences. "My thoughts dey wit Charlie Kirk and im family," e tok for X.

Political commentators, including pro-Palestine ones, don also send dia condolences. "I no fit process dis," conservative commentator Candace Owens tok for X.

Shaun King, one pro-Palestine activist wey convert to Islam afta di Gaza genocide, call di killing "horrible." "Di shooting of Charlie Kirk dey absolutely horrible. I no care wetin e views be. You no fit waka go shoot people wey you no agree wit. E dey outrageous," King tok for X.

US former presidents, Joe Biden and Barrack Obama, don call for di end of political violence for di country. "Dis kain violence no get place for our country. E must stop now. Me and Jill dey pray for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones," Biden tok for X.

Obama still add: "We never sabi wetin motivate di person wey shoot and kill Charlie Kirk, but dis kain despicable violence no get place for our democracy. Me and Michelle go dey pray for Charlie’s family tonight, especially im wife Erika and dia two young children."

