Leaders and lawmakers from different political sides don react wit shock and sadness afta di killing of Charlie Kirk, di 31-year-old conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, wey dem shoot while e dey talk for one outdoor event for Utah Valley University on Wednesdau.

US President Donald Trump call Kirk "Di Great, and even Legendary," e still add: "Nobody sabi or get di Heart of di Youth for di United States of America pass Charlie. E dey loved and admired by EVERYBODY, especially me, and now, e no dey wit us again. Me and Melania dey send our Sympathies to im fine wife Erika, and di family. Charlie, we love you!"

Vice President JD Vance write: "Eternal rest grant unto am, O Lord."

Former President Joe Biden tok: "Dis kain violence no get place for our country. E must stop now. Me and Jill dey pray for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones."

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins describe di death of her "sweetest friend and fellow warrior for Christ and for America” as tragedy wey "no matter wetin be your politics," e still be tragedy for di nation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu call Kirk "a lion-hearted friend of Israel," e tok: "E fight di lies and stand gidigba for Judeo-Christian civilization. I talk to am just two weeks ago and invite am come Israel. Sadly, dat visit no go happen again."

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper tok say she dey "deeply shocked" by di killing, she stress say "political violence no get place for our societies."

Donald Trump, Jr. write: "I love you brother. You give plenty people di courage to speak up and we no go ever keep quiet."