Di EU don tok say dem ready to respond to di new US tariffs wey President Donald Trump announce, but di EU chief, Ursula von der Leyen, beg make dem use tok-tok settle di mata.

"I no happy with dis kain decision," von der Leyen tok. "E be like say everything just dey scatter-scatter. No clear road dey for di wahala wey dis kain decision dey cause as e dey affect all US trade partners."

She still add say di EU don ready to respond. "We dey prepare to take action to protect our interest and business dem if di negotiation no work," von der Leyen tok.

Trump bin announce di new tariffs on Wednesday, wey e call "Liberation Day." Di tariff for EU na 20 percent, and e follow di one wey Trump don already put for steel, aluminium, cars, and auto parts before.

But di EU don dey push make dem settle di mata through tok-tok, and von der Leyen still leave di door open for negotiation on Thursday.

"Another road dey. E never too late to settle di wahala through negotiation," she tok.

Von der Leyen talk dis one for English, French, and German for one video wey she record from Uzbekistan, where she go attend di EU-Central Asia summit dis week.

She still tok say di new tariffs go affect consumers for di whole world. "Di effect go show sharp-sharp. Millions of people go dey pay more for food, medicine, and even transportation. Inflation go rise," she warn.

Europeans dey fear say di higher customs duty wey Trump put fit make cheap goods from other countries, especially China, flood di market.

Von der Leyen tok say di EU go "dey watch well-well to see di indirect effect wey dis tariffs fit cause" and she promise to protect di industries for Europe.

"Europe go stand gidigba with di people wey dis thing go affect directly," she promise.

Bernd Lange, wey be di chairman for EU parliament trade committee, condemn Trump action, call am "unjustified, illegal, and too much."

"I dey hope say dis administration really wan work with EU, but I no too sure," Lange tok for one statement.