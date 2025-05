Turkey President Erdogan don talk say: 'E no matter wetin happen, we go must achieve our goal to make Turkey free from terrorism.'

President Erdogan bin show face for di eighth regular meeting of di Justice and Development Party wey dem do for Nurtatar Sports Complex.

For di speech wey e give, e talk say: 'When we don finally free our country from terrorism wey don dey suck our blood for forty years, if Allah bless us, we go quick reach our target. When dem remove di wall of terrorism wey dey between our 85 million pipo, Insha Allah we go come dey more united and we go hold each other well-well. No matter wetin e take, we must achieve dis goal to make Turkey free from terrorism.'