WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Pregnant mama and pikin wey dey crawl die for Israeli Gaza strike
Dem dey among more than 400 Palestinians most of dem women and pikin wey die wen Israel launch surprise bombardment across Gaza,.
Di pregnant woman dey hundreds wey don die since Israel resume dia war for Gaza / AP
20 Machi 2025

Afnan al-Ghanam from Gaza born her first pikin during war, 13 months ago, when di family still dey live for dia house.

She bin wan born again for spring — dis time, for inside one dirty tent camp. But at least, di small ceasefire bring small peace.

But before day break on Tuesday, Israeli airstrike nack di family tent. Al-Ghanam, wey dey seven months belle, and Mohammed, her small pikin, dem both die.

“Na dem be dia target,” na wetin al-Ghanam husband, Alaa Abu Helal, talk as e carry Mohammed small body, wey dem wrap for cloth, for di morgue of Nasser Hospital for di southern city of Khan Younis. “E born during war for hard condition, and e still die for di same war.”

“Dem dey target innocent people, pure people. Dem never even see life,” e talk as e try hold back e tears.

Israel airstrike scatter di ceasefire wey start for mid-January, and e shock Palestinians wey don dey try rebuild dia life after 15 months of bombing, ground attack, hunger and people wey dem scatter.

Israel launch di attack for Gaza after Hamas October 7, 2023, raid for southern Israel.

Abu Helal talk say e dey visit di family house for Gaza southernmost city, Rafah, when di airstrike nack di family tent for Muwasi, one big camp for displaced people outside Khan Younis. Dia house for Rafah don spoil during di war, and e wan check am to make sure say dem never thief anything.

Di 20-year-old al-Ghanam and Mohammed remain for Muwasi. “Dem don go leave me alone,” e talk. “Di pikin wey still dey belle don die too.”

Mohammed born for Rafah. Not long after, di family run comot di city for May, when Israeli soldiers order everybody to evacuate and dem storm di city. Di attack destroy plenty part of di city as soldiers fight Hamas fighters.

“You go run during war to protect your family and pikin. But now, see am, e don die,” Abu Helal talk.

“All of dem don die.”

