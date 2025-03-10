Mark Carney, wey be Canada new PM-designate and Labour Party leader, go take over from Justin Trudeau, wey announce im resignation for January.

Carney win di election with big margin as e collect 85.9% of di vote against three oda people wey contest with am.

For im victory speech, Carney talk plenty about wetin e call Trump “unjustified tariffs” on Canada. E still promise say e go “secure our borders” – one important mata wey Trump dey always talk about, as e don accuse Canada say dem no dey control di way migrants dey waka go south.

Even though Carney no get political experience, e don handle big wahala before, and e dey carry economic sense enter im new role.

Since e comot from Bank of England for 2020, Carney don dey active for di global stage, dey use im sabi shape economic policy and dey push for sustainable finance.

As former central banker, Carney help Bank of Canada survive di 2008 financial crisis, and later e become di first foreigner to head Bank of England since dem start am for 1694. Di way Canada recover quick from di crisis make people for Britain praise am well well.

Carney, wey be 59 years old, don dey attend G20 meetings as leader level before, as chair of Financial Stability Board, one international economic body.

For im political campaign, Carney talk about plenty issues like Trump tariffs, housing wahala, economy, climate change, and investment for Canada. E still touch di immigration mata wey dey hot for di country.

For February, as e dey present im plan for Montreal, Carney promise say e go put limit for immigration until di levels go return to di sustainable pre-pandemic trend.

According to Carney, immigration levels suppose match Canada capacity to provide better housing and work opportunities. E talk say dis approach go help promote sustainable growth and reduce pressure for public services.

Carney dey position imsef as centrist wey sabi economy, dey focus on fiscal responsibility and government spending reforms.

Even for immigration, e dey balance between Trudeau liberal approach and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wey dey more strict. Carney dey criticise Trudeau say e no fix infrastructure wahala, but e still talk say Poilievre immigration cuts fit affect economic growth.

Last November, for one event wey Christian think tank Cardus organise, Carney talk say Canada immigration policy no dey support newcomers well. E talk say di country no get enough housing, healthcare, and job opportunities for di people wey dem dey bring in.

E talk say di government loosen di rules because businesses dey face labour shortage, but di process come dey scatter. E still blame provinces say dem no dey fund higher education well, wey make universities dey depend on international students for money.

All dis one, according to Carney, dey cause rent to rise, dey put pressure for public services, and dey affect di labour market.

For October 2024, di Liberal government announce say dem go reduce immigration targets for permanent residents and cut down temporary residents for Canada.

Dis change follow di time wey population grow quick and people dey criticise di government immigration policy.

Statistics Canada show say as of July 1, 2024, Canada population don increase by 3% compared to di previous year – dis one dey different from di less than 1.5% annual growth rate between 1998 and 2018.

With di new immigration targets, di government dey estimate say di population go reduce small by 0.2% for 2025 and 2026, before e go start to grow again by 0.8% for 2027.

According to Forbes, di number of Indians wey dey migrate go Canada don increase four times since 2013.

One new report show say many Indian students dey choose Canadian universities instead of US universities because Canada immigration policy dey attract and keep talent better. Di data show say dis policy dey make more Indians dey migrate go Canada.

But, di recent diplomatic wahala and di two-year cap on international student permits fit reduce di number of Indian students wey dey come Canada for now.

“We dey value higher education for dis country or not? If we value am, maybe we suppose start to fund our universities,” Carney talk for di Cardus event. “For di foreign student side, na di provinces policy dey affect universities, as dem dey squeeze dem.”

Overall, Carney economic and fiscal policy dey include cutting government spending and reducing public service size, wey fit indirectly affect immigration spending. With im background for economics and finance, e go likely approach immigration from di angle of labour market and long-term economic growth.