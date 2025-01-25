Omar Suleiman don call Elon Musk make e stop dey blow political "dog whistle of Islamophobia" and e invite di richest man for di world for tok if e no sabi say e dey unintentionally spread anti-Muslim narrative for e social media platform.

Suleiman, wey be global imam, theologian, human rights activist and president of di Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, on Tuesday accuse Musk say e dey share "dangerous" and "dishonest" tweets about Islam.

"When one of your Teslas kill person while e dey self-drive or e catch fire and di media talk say your cars no safe, you dey point out sampling bias, share all kinds of statistics, and talk say di media dey either accidentally or deliberately misrepresent di statistics to promote one kind agenda," Suleiman write for e X handle, tag Musk, wey be di billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

"But for di past week, you don dey blow every possible dog whistle of Islamophobia, dey highlight some (horrible) incidents wey dem claim say na in di name of Islam. Your plenty tweets about Islam dey dangerous and e no dey honest about di religion wey over 2 billion people dey practice."

Suleiman talk say e ready to engage with Musk if di man "genuinely" wan understand wetin dey happen.

"If you no sabi say you dey do am and you really wan clarification, me and many other people wey you fit reach dey ready to tok with you. But if na deliberate smear campaign, then you really be di hypocrite wey you don condemn before," Suleiman write.

Musk dey ignore white British men

Musk, wey dem talk say go serve as outside adviser for Donald Trump new administration, don enter UK political matter.

E don cause big wahala about gangs of men wey dey groom and rape girls for England for many years, dey focus on di Muslim and Pakistani heritage of some of di people wey involve for di crimes, but e no talk about di majority of white British men wey dey involved for di same crimes.

Di cases don dey used by far-right politicians to link child abuse to immigration, and to accuse opponents say dem dey cover up.

Di billionaire Tesla CEO don dey show erratic interest for British politics since di centre-left Labour Party win election for July. Musk don use e social network, X, to call for new election and e even demand make UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer go prison.

On Monday, e post online poll for millions of e followers about di idea: "America suppose free di people of Britain from their tyrannical government."

Musk allegations dey different from di studies wey di previous UK government don do for England, Scotland and Wales, wey don already show say di idea of "Asian grooming gangs" wey di British far-right dey push no get strong evidence.

According to research wey di British Home Office sponsor for 2020, di majority of child sexual abuse gangs na white men under di age of 30.

"No credible evidence dey say any one ethnic group dey over-represented," di research talk.

For dat time, Nazir Afzal, wey be ex-chief crown prosecutor for North West England, wey prosecute di Rochdale grooming gangs, welcome di report.

"E confirm say na white men still be di most common offenders, and dis na something wey right-wing commentators no dey talk about," e talk.

For February 2024, di Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse think tank analyse ethnicity data from defendants and dem find say even though men of Asian descent make up 9 percent of di population, dem dey involved for 7 percent of di cases of child sexual abuse, while white men, wey make up 83 percent of di population, dey involved for 88 percent of di cases.