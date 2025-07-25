Plenty kontris don hail di announcement wey French President Emmanuel Macron make to say France go recognise di State of Palestine for di UN General Assembly wey go happen for September.

"As e dey follow our historic commitment to find better and lasting peace for Middle East, I don decide say France go recognise di State of Palestine," Macron tok on Thursday.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh welcome di move, e tok say e "show say France dey committed to international law and dem dey support di Palestinian people right to self-determination and to get dia own independent state."

Hamas describe di decision as "better step for di right direction," dem tok say e be "support for our people right to self-determination and to get independent state for all di occupied Palestinian land, with Jerusalem as di capital."

Di group still add say di recognition na "political development wey show say di international community dey believe for di justice of di Palestinian matter and say di Israeli occupation no fit twist di truth or stop di will of free nations."

Saudi Foreign Ministry welcome di announcement wey President Emmanuel Macron make, dem tok for statement say: "Di Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dey happy with di announcement wey President Emmanuel Macron make about France plan to recognise di State of Palestine."

Jordan Foreign Ministry sef welcome di announcement, dem tok say di move na "step for di right direction to implement di two-state solution and end di occupation."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirm di diplomatic move, e tok say, "Our Consul for Jerusalem don deliver President Macron letter to di Palestinian Authority: France go fully recognise di State of Palestine for September."

"I go confirm dis commitment from di UN podium on Monday," Barrot add.

Palestinian-French MEP Rima Hassan tok say di recognition no be "favour, na duty," and e criticise di conditions wey dem attach to di move.

"France dey impose demilitarisation on people wey dey under colonisation and occupation, but dem still dey arm di coloniser," she tok.

"Di Palestinians no go ever give up armed resistance as long as Israel dey occupy and colonise Palestinian lands," she add.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemn di announcement, e call am "reward for terror," and e claim say e go "risk to create another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza don become."

"Palestinian state for dis kind condition go turn to launch pad to destroy Israel — no be to live in peace beside am," Netanyahu tok.

"Make we clear: di Palestinians no dey look for state beside Israel; dem dey look for state wey go replace Israel," e add.

Defence Minister Israel Katz tok say: "Instead of France to stand with Israel for dis critical time, di French president choose to weaken us... We no go ever allow di creation of Palestinian entity wey go threaten our existence."

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris tok say, "I dey happy with di announcement wey President Macron make say France go recognise Palestine for September. Dis na important contribution to di two-state solution."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tok say, "I dey happy say France don join Spain and other European countries to recognise di State of Palestine. Together, we go protect wetin Netanyahu dey try destroy. Di two-state solution na di only solution."

Scottish First Minister John Swinney add say, "UK suppose follow di example of France now and recognise di State of Palestine. Dis dey important for peace. Di ceasefire and humanitarian aid suppose start now."

Macron announcement dey come as Gaza dey face humanitarian wahala, where over 59,500 Palestinians — mostly women and children — don die since October 2023, according to Gaza Health Ministry.

France still announce plan to co-host international conference with Saudi Arabia for di UN on July 28–29 to map out road to Palestinian statehood.

French Foreign Minister Barrot warn say, "Di chance to establish Palestinian state dey more threatened now, as Gaza dey suffer famine and destruction."