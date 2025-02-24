Twelve university students don die and 21 pipo injure afta one bus and truck jam for Brazil southeastern state, Sao Paulo, na wetin officials tok.

"We wake up to dis sad news of di tragedy wey kill 12 students for one terrible accident wey involve bus and truck," na wetin State Governor Tarcisio Freitas write for X on Friday.

Sao Paulo civil defence authorities tok for one statement say 21 pipo wey injure dem carry go hospital afta di crash wey happen late Thursday, but most of dem don discharge.

One of di injured pipo get "cranial trauma," and three others still dey hospital but dem dey stable condition.

Freitas tok say di students dey return from di private University of Franca when di accident happen.

"Dem see dia dreams cut short," na wetin im tok.

One statement from di state government tok say di truck driver don dey "charge wit running comot from di scene, negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm."

For December 2024, 41 pipo die for one bus crash for di southeastern state of Minas Gerais, wey be di worst accident for Brazil federal highways since 2007.