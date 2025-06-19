Representatives from di Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda don sign peace agreement wey dem hope go end di fight for eastern DRC. Di document go officially dey signed on June 27, according to wetin dem talk for joint statement wey dem release on Wednesday.

Di agreement dey based on di declaration of principles wey dem sign for April. E include plans to respect territorial integrity and stop fight for eastern DRC. Di statement wey DRC, Rwanda, United States, and Qatar release talk say dem all join hand for di matter as mediators.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, go dey present for di signing ceremony wey go happen for Washington later dis month, di statement add.

Di agreement na di result of three days of serious tok-tok wey DRC and Rwanda officials do for US capital. Dem discuss political, security, and economic matters during di meeting.

For di agreement, dem also talk about how dem go handle rebels. Di plan include disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of armed groups wey no dey under government control.

One of di armed groups, M23, wey US and UN experts talk say dey get military support from Kigali, don dey cause wahala for eastern DRC since di beginning of di year. Dem capture Goma for January and later take over Bukavu. Di group don even set up government for di areas wey dem control. Thousands of people don die because of di fight.

Eastern DRC, wey get plenty natural resources, don dey face violence for over 30 years. Di wahala don increase since M23 start new fight for di end of 2021.

Rwanda don talk last month say di final peace agreement to end di crisis with DRC go dey signed for mid-June for Washington. But Kigali dey deny say dem dey support M23 with military help. Instead, dem talk say di armed groups for eastern DRC, especially FDLR, dey threaten di security of Rwanda. FDLR na group wey ethnic Hutus wey kill Tutsis during di 1994 Rwandan genocide form.